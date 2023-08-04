Symeou Dental Center Is Offering Affordable And Precise Invisalign Treatments In Nicosia

Nicosia, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symeou Dental Center, a dental clinic in Nicosia, Cyprus, is helping patients smile better with Invisalign clear retainers, the unique tooth straightening system of choice for millions of patients worldwide.

Considered to be one of the leading methods of orthodontic treatment, Invisalign clear aligners are a perfect match for patients who value aesthetics and flexibility in their treatment. The aligners do not use fixed brackets and wires and, instead, come in a clear colour that seamlessly disappears and doesn’t attract attention. The aligners are also removable, giving patients complete control over when and where to wear them as they gently nudge the teeth into the right position.

"Invisalign aligners, as the name suggests, are practically invisible,” says Dr Gaetano Pisano from Symeou Dental Center. “They are extremely popular due to their discreet construction, a godsend for patients who are self-conscious about how traditional metal braces look. The clear aligners can be removed for eating or brushing, making them extremely convenient as a treatment option for crooked or misaligned teeth.”

“You will need to wear your Invisalign retainer 22 hours a day for the best results,” says Dr Pisano. “However, the choice is always yours to remove them for special occasions. On average, it takes around six to twelve months for the treatment depending on each individual case. Call us today to book your free Invisalign consultation.”

Symeou Dental Center’s Invisalign treatments usually start from about €1,500 and can reach up to €5,000 depending on the type of Invisalign aligners the patient needs and the complexity of their dental issues. To make the treatment more accessible for Nicosia residents, the dental clinic also offers to split the cost of the service into equal monthly payments with no upfront charge.

Founded in 1985, Symeou Dental Center has been providing high-quality dental services in Nicosia for over 30 years. The clinic also boasts the latest technology, such as the CEREC CAD/CAM system, the Leica Dental Operating Microscope, and ZOOM! Teeth Whitening, as well as fully equipped dental units each with their own intra-oral camera and digital X-ray machines.

The full range of the top-rated Nicosia dentist’s services includes cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign clear retainers, CEREC dentistry, teeth whitening, crowns & bridges, dental implants, Bruxism & TMJ disorder, dental cleaning, dental emergencies, laser dentistry, tooth extraction, dentures, gum disease treatment, endodontic treatment (root canal treatment), pediatric dentistry, periodontitis treatment, and cosmetic fillers.

Cypriots have repeatedly thanked Symeou Dental Center for delivering precise and compassionate dental care for the entire family. On its Google Business Profile, which has a perfect 5-star rating from over 260 reviews, patients commend the Nicosia dental clinic for its knowledgeable team of dentists, the helpful and responsive dental staff, and affordable pricing on its wide range of dental services.

A recent review from a patient who opted for the Invisalign treatment says, “I'm always visiting for my regular cleaning. I have been on the Invisalign treatment for 2 years and I am very happy with the professionalism of Gaetano and the rest of the team. High-tech dental studio, extremely clean and very friendly stuff.”

Another patient shares their experience by saying, “Overall, I highly recommend this dental practice to anyone in search of exceptional care, whether you're in need of a routine cleaning or a more complex procedure, the skilled and knowledgeable dentists and hygienists will work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan that meets your unique needs. With their friendly and attentive staff, commitment to state-of-the-art technology, and comprehensive treatment options, they truly stand out as a leader in dental care.”

Readers in Nicosia can contact Symeou Dental Center at +357 22 751789 or info@symeoudental.com to book an appointment.

