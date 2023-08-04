New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental CAD/CAM Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479725/?utm_source=GNW

, Envista, Datron AG, Amann Girrbach AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG, and DeguDent GmbH.



The global dental CAD/CAM market is expected to grow from $1.79 billion in 2022 to $2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dental CAD/CAM market is expected to reach $2.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.



The dental CAD/CAM market consists revenues earned by entities by providing dental 3D modelling, and scanning.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The dental CAD/CAM market also consists of sales of dental RGV, dental X-Ray, OPG/CBCT machines, dental sterilization equipment, and dental autoclaves.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dental computer-assisted design (CAD) /CAM (computer-aided manufacturing) refers to the software that allows dentists to complete complex restorations more quickly, effectively, and occasionally even more precisely. The dental CAD/CAM uses canning software, and 3D printing to digitally render, alter, and fabricate an object.



North America was the largest region in the dental CAD/CAM market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in dental CAD/CAM report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main dental CAD/CAM types are in-lab systems, and in-office systems.Dental in-labs are essential to a successful, forward-thinking dental practice.



The various components are milling machines, dental printers, scanners, and software used by dental clinics, dental laboratories, and dental milling centers.



The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dental CAD/CAM market going forward.Dental disease is an infection of the supporting tissues of teeth.



CAD/CAM dentistry uses digital scans of a patient’s teeth to eliminate the need for impression material and trays.As a result, patients are spared the misery of traditional impressions and are not required to wait as long to acquire the tooth image.



For instance, in November 2022, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency, estimated that about 2 billion people are suffering from dental caries of permanent teeth, and around 514 million children are suffering from caries of primary teeth globally. Additionally, in March 2021, according to ADA Health Policy Institute, an American Dental Association, 71% of dentists surveyed found an increase in the prevalence of teeth clenching and grinding. 63% reported a rise in chipped and cracked teeth, and 62% reported an increase in temporomandibular joint dysfunction symptoms, including headaches and jaw pain. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of dental diseases is driving the growth of the dental CAD/CAM market.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the dental CAD/CAM market.Major companies operating in the dental CAD/CAM market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2022, exocad GmbH, a Germany-based digital dentistry technology company launched DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka software technology. With the ability to reuse customized tooth settings for various indications across the patient case journey, DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka gives users greater efficiency. A mock-up model, a clip-on smile, a temporary restoration, and the finished work can all be done with the same setup and shape.



In May 2020, Align Technology, a US-based medical device company acquired Exocad GmbH for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, the Align technology portfolio will now include Exocad’s expertise in smile design, guided surgery, implantology, and restorative dentistry.



Exocad GmbH is a Germany-based dental CAD/CAM software provider.



The countries covered in the dental CAD/CAM market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dental CAD/CAM market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dental CAD/CAM market statistics, including dental CAD/CAM industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dental CAD/CAM market share, detailed dental CAD/CAM market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dental CAD/CAM industry. This dental CAD/CAM market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

