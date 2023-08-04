New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cellular Concrete Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479724/?utm_source=GNW

The global cellular concrete market is expected to grow from $26.95 billion in 2022 to $29.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.74%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cellular concrete market is expected to reach $37.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The cellular concrete market consists of sales of cellular concrete products like blocks, wall panels, floor and roof panels, and lintels.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cellular concrete refers to a particular type of engineered concrete made by combining Portland cement, sand, fly ash, water, and pre-formed foam in different ratios to create a hardened material. It is used as the preferred lightweight backfill and flowable fill material in building and construction applications.



Asia-pacific was the largest region in the cellular concrete market in 2022. The regions covered in cellular concrete report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of cellular concrete market are aerated concrete and foam concrete.Aerated concrete refers to a type of concrete made from cement that has been treated to significantly reduce its density without correspondingly reducing its strength.



It is used in the construction of walls, floors, and roofs.The cellular concrete’s densities are high, medium, and low in nature which finds its application in building materials, road sub-bases, concrete pipes, void filling, roof insulation, bridge abutment, and others.



The end users of concrete are residential buildings, commercial buildings, infrastructure, and others.



The growing construction industry is expected to boost the growth of the cellular concrete market going forward.The construction industry refers to the commercial sector of manufacturing and trade that deals with creating, maintaining, and repairing infrastructures.



The light weight of cellular concrete aids in managing the weight of construction materials and lifting tasks, aling with the walls’ high density makes them resistant to fire for an extended period of time. For instance, according to a report published by ConstructConnect, a US-based provider of software solutions for the preconstruction industry, in 2021, the overall amount spent on construction in 2020 was $1.43 trillion, an increase of 4.8% from the total amount spent in 2019. Further, in 2022, according to a report shared by the ToolSense, an Austria-based software company related to construction, facility services, mining, agriculture, logistics or manufacturing, the number of housing units built in 2021 was 1,337,800, which is a 4% rise over the previous year. Between March and July 2020, the volume of residential building rose by 275%. Therefore, the growing construction industry is driving the growth of the cellular concrete market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the cellular concrete market.Major companies operating in the cellular concrete market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Bio Graphene Solutions (BGS), a Canada-based manufacturer and supplier of graphene from non-graphite-based, organic, renewable resources, launched a graphene-enhanced admixture for the concrete market.The graphene admixture can remove at least 15% of the cement content in concrete without compromising the overall concrete product’s compression strength performance.



Cement is the binding component of concrete that accounts for more than 8% of global CO2 emissions due to its hazardous manufacturing process. Graphene-enhanced admixture is the only product on the market that can facilitate cement removal using graphene’s nanotechnology while offering high cost and CO2 savings to its potential customers.



In November 2022, Foam Holdings Inc., a US-based manufacturer and distributor of custom EPS, EPP and ARCEL foam products acquired Amvic, Inc. and Concrete Block Insulating Systems, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Foam Holdings will take over the additional products and locations to better serve clients across North America. Amvic is a Canada-based manufacturer of insulated concrete forms and radiant heat flooring insulation. Concrete Block Insulating Systems, Inc. is a US-based company that manufactures EPS-preformed concrete block.



The countries covered in the cellular concrete market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cellular concrete market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cellular concrete market statistics, including cellular concrete industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cellular concrete market share, detailed cellular concrete market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cellular concrete industry. This cellular concrete market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

