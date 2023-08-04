New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479720/?utm_source=GNW

The global salt content reduction ingredients market is expected to grow from $2.99 billion in 2022 to $3.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The salt content reduction ingredients market is expected to reach $4.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The salt content reduction ingredients market consists of sales of potassium sulfate, magnesium sulfate, calcium chloride, potassium lactate, potassium chloride.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Salt content reduction ingredients are ingredients that can be used to lower the amount of sodium or salt in food products without sacrificing taste or quality. It is generally used to lower or eliminate the excessive salt content of food goods, particularly packaged meals, and improves the risk of hypertension.



North America was the largest region in the salt content reduction ingredients market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in salt content reduction ingredients report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of salt content reduction ingredients are yeast extracts, glutamates, high nucleotide ingredients, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, mineral salts, and others.Yeast extract refers to a natural origin ingredient derived from fresh yeast that is used as a flavor enhancer in savory foods such as soups, sauces, snacks, and others.



Mineral blends, amino acids, yeast extract, and others are used for various applications including dairy products, bakery products, fish derivatives, meat and poultry, beverages, sauces and seasonings, and others.



The high prevalence of hypertension is expected to propel the growth of the salt-content reduction ingredients market going forward.Hypertension is when the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high, 140/90 mmHg or higher.



The high prevalence of hypertension is due to high sodium consumption.Less than 5 grams per day of salt for adults helps to reduce blood pressure and risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, coronary heart attack, and other diseases.



For instance, in March 2023, according to the report published by World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, adults with hypertension increased from around 1.13 billion in 2015 to about 1.28 billion globally in 2021. Additionally, in November 2022, according to Medscape, a website providing access to medical information for clinicians and medical scientists, globally, hypertension affects an estimated 26% of the world’s population (972 million people), with the prevalence anticipated to rise to 29% by 2025. Therefore, the high prevalence of hypertension is driving the growth of the salt-content reduction ingredients market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the salt content reduction ingredients market.Companies operating in the salt content reduction ingredients market are innovating products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Tata Chemicals Limited, an India-based chemical company, launched Tata Salt Superlite with 30 percent less sodium.Further, in May 2020, Phyto Corporation, a South Korea-based agri-food technology company, launched PhytoSalt, a plant-based salt with low sodium and free of microplastics.



It is naturally low in sodium, allowing it to lower the sodium content of food goods by 20%, reduce blood pressure, and is entirely free of microplastics due to the salicornia plant cell membrane’s ability to filter out microplastics in seawater.



In April 2020, Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC ("SCIH"), a US-based holdings company, acquired Kissner Group for $2 billion.This acquisition was a crucial step in a strategy to create a diverse industrial conglomerate.



Kissner Group is a Canada-based vertically integrated bulk salt, specialty salt and evaporated salt producer focused on governmental and commercial customers, including the salt content reduction ingredients.



The countries covered in the salt content reduction ingredients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The salt content reduction ingredients market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides salt content reduction ingredients market statistics, including the salt content reduction ingredients industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with a salt content reduction ingredients market share, detailed salt content reduction ingredients market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the salt content reduction ingredients industry. This salt content reduction ingredients market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

