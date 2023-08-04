New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plasma Feed Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479719/?utm_source=GNW

, SARIA Group, Sera Scandia A/S, Daka Denmark AS, Nutreco, and APC Inc.



The global plasma feed market is expected to grow from $2.22 billion in 2022 to $2.41 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The plasma feed market is expected to reach $3.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The plasma feed market consists of sales of poultry and ruminant feed.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Plasma feed is a type of animal feed that contains plasma protein as an ingredient. This is a highly digestible animal protein source that is used to improve feed palatability and gut health in various animal species.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the plasma feed market in 2022. The regions covered in plasma feed report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of plasma feed are from different sources, including porcine, bovine, and others.Bovine refers to the species of animals that include cows, yak, antelope, bison, and water buffalo, whose plasma can be used as a source of protein in animal feed obtained by removing the red and white blood cells from the blood of bovines.



They are distributed through sales channels such as online and offline for use in various applications, including swine feed, pet food, aquafeed, and others.



The growing demand for high-quality pet food is expected to boost the growth of the plasma feed market going forward.High-quality pet food refers to food with good quality and nutrition.



Plasma feed is a functional and nutritious ingredient in pet food used as a source of functional proteins, nucleotides, and antibodies that provide unique health benefits, as a result, the growing demand for high-quality pet food increases the demand for plasma feed market. For instance, in March 2023, according to the article released by American Pet Products Association (APPA), a US-based non-profit trade organization that represents the pet products industry, pet food and treat sales in the United States accounted for $58.1 billion in 2022, increased by approximately 39% compared to $42 billion in 2020. Furthermore, in 2023, pet food and treats are projected to account for $62.7 billion in sales in the U.S. Therefore, the growing demand for high-quality pet food is propelling the growth of the plasma feed market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the plasma feed market.Major companies operating in plasma feed are strengthening their market position by discovering new and advance feed products.



For instance, in November 2021, APC Inc., a leading US-based company specializing in producing high-quality protein ingredients for animal nutrition and health, introduced three new hydrolyzed protein products named Pepteiva, Peptein, and Cravings. The newly launched products by APC Inc. are aimed at reducing drug intake and the environmental impact on livestock, fish, and other farms. These products, pepteiva, and peptein, are specifically designed for animal nutrition and welfare improvement. They are approved for feeding to all animal species, including ruminants.



In May 2022, Darling Ingredients Inc., a US-based provider of sustainable natural ingredients, acquired Valley Proteins for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Darling Ingredients Inc. aims to reinforce its operations and offer more feedstock with a lower carbon intensity. Valley Proteins is a US-based company that offers animal feed and pet food ingredients including plasma feed.



The countries covered in the plasma feed market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The plasma feed market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides plasma feed market statistics, including plasma feed industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a plasma feed market share, detailed plasma feed market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the plasma feed industry. This plasma feed market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479719/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________