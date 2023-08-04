New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Lubricants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479718/?utm_source=GNW

, The Yes Yes Company Ltd., Uberlube Inc., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Cupid Limited, Toaster Labs Inc., Mission Pharmacal Company, and Durex Inc.



The global personal lubricants market is expected to grow from $1.33 billion in 2022 to $1.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The personal lubricants market is expected to reach $2.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The personal lubricants market consists of sales of dry lubricants, grease lubricants, and penetrating lubricants.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A personal lubricant is a liquid or gel that both men and women use to increase moisture in the vulva, vagina, or anal region during sex. It is used to reduce friction and irritation during sexual activity, thus lowering the possibility of injury during sex.



North America was the largest region in the personal lubricants market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in personal lubricants report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of personal lubricants are water-based, silicon-based, and oil-based.Water-based lubricants refer to a type of lubricant that helps to lessen friction and increase viscosity when doing invasive operations.



These are sold through various distribution channels, such as online stores, drug stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores, and are used by several end-users, including males and females.



The increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction is expected to propel the growth of the personal lubricants market going forward.Erectile dysfunction refers to the inability to achieve and maintain an erection strong enough for intercourse.



Personal lubricant gels are used to facilitate sexual contact, postpone the climax, and prolong contact.For instance, in August 2022, according to a report shared by the Preferred Men’s Medical Center, a US-based erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and low testosterone treatment services provider, over 30 million men in the US suffered from erectile dysfunction.



By 2025, 322 million men are expected to suffer from erectile dysfunction, a 207% rise.The majority of these new instances will occur in emerging countries in Africa, Asia, and South America.



Therefore, increasing erectile dysfunction is driving the growth of the personal lubricants market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the personal lubricants market.Major companies operating in the personal lubricants market are focused on innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, Playground, a US-based sexual wellness brand, launched its debut lubricant collection, its first collection of pleasure-enhancing bedroom basics that includes four full-sensory personal lubricants created to stimulate the five senses and erogenous zones to heighten a woman’s mood, mind, and libido.Playground’s unique water-based formulation uses special ingredients to make it extraordinarily long-lasting, feel silky to the touch, and be extra relaxing in addition to being rigorously tested to be clean, vegan, and pH-balanced.



It contains a unique combination of Ashwagandha, Black Cohosh, and Horny Goat Weed, three adaptogens.These herbs support better chemistry in the bedroom, more libido, and increased blood flow.



The lubricants offer a velvety finish that resembles natural lubrication because they are made with calming vitamin E, moisturizing hyaluronic acid, and bamboo extract.



In December 2022, CC Wellness, a US-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Shibari Wands., for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, CC Wellness., aims to advance its objectives to establish and develop innovative, consumer-facing wellness and personal care brands. Shibari Wands., is a US-based manufacturer of lubricant-label products.



The countries covered in the personal lubricants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The personal lubricants market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides personal lubricants market statistics, including personal lubricants industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a personal lubricants market share, detailed personal lubricants market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the personal lubricants industry. This personal lubricants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479718/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________