Organic Feed Global Market Report 2023

The global organic feed market is expected to grow from $7.74 billion in 2022 to $8.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The organic feed market is expected to reach $11.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The organic feed market consists of sales of oats, corn, wheat, and grain.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Organic feed refers to animal feed that organic in nature and does not contain any synthetic pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers. It is used to feed animals and provide them with nutrition that can improve their health and also provide feed that is good for the environment.



North America was the largest region in the organic feed market in 2022. The regions covered in organic feed report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of organic feed are cereals and grains, oilseeds, and others.Cereals and grains refer to the seeds that originate from wheat, millet, rice, barley, and others.



Cereals and grains are used as organic feed because they enable high starch content, which is an important component of the animal’s diet.The various types of additives include amino acids, vitamins, minerals, acidifiers, antioxidants, pre and probiotics, flavors and sweeteners, and others, that are available in forms of pellets, crumbles, and others.



It is fed to poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and other livestock.



Adoption of organic farming practices by farmers is expected to propel the growth of the organic feed market going forward. Organic farming can be defined as all the farming techniques that make use of ecologically based pest controls and biological fertilizers that are obtained mainly from plant and animal waste. There has been an increase in organic feed being used by farmers to provide safe, nutritious food to their livestock while farming organically. For instance, according to an article published in 2021 by the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, a Swiss-based organic farming information and research center, land used for organic farming has increased by 1.1 million hectares globally, were approximately 3.1 million organic producers were reported in 2019. Furthermore, according to an article published by the European Commission, a Belgium-based executive body of the European Union, in January 2023, the agricultural land that is being used for organic farming in the EU has increased by more than 50% with an annual increase of approximately 5.7%. Therefore, the adoption of organic farming practices by farmers will drive the growth of the organic feed market.

Product innovation is a key trend in the organic feed market.Major companies in the organic feed market are launching new and innovative products to strengthen their position in the organic feed market.



For instance, in June 2020, For Farmers, a Netherlands-based company that provides complete innovative feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming launched new range of organic layer feeds. The new meals contain ingredients that support the bird’s functional methionine needs and methionine regeneration, freeing up alternative sources of the amino acid for structural procedures crucial for enhanced production and egg size



In March 2022, Noble Foods, a UK-based fresh egg supplier, acquired Hi Peak Feeds for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition provides Noble Foods with greater production capacity and also enhances the company’s sustainability credentials.



Hi Peak Feeds is a UK-based organic manufacturer of feeds, blends, minerals and specialty products.



The countries covered in the organic feed market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The organic feed market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides organic feed market statistics, including organic feed industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an organic feed market share, detailed organic feed market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the organic feed industry. This organic feed market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

