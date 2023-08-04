Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

Southfield, Michigan, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we extended the date on which our $75.0 million revolving secured warehouse facility will cease to revolve from September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2026. There were no other material changes to the terms of the facility.

As of August 4, 2023, we did not have a balance outstanding under the facility.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.