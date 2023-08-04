New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oilseed And Grain Seed Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479716/?utm_source=GNW

The global oilseed and grain seed market is expected to grow from $91.01 billion in 2022 to $104.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The oilseed and grain seed market is expected to reach $174.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7%.



The oilseed and grain seed market consists of sales of canola, barley, oats, rye, quinoa, flax, canary seed, mustard, sunflower, and buckwheat.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Oilseed and grain seed refers to cereals that can be consumed as food by humans. These are used as feed grains and for production of oil respectively.



North America was the largest region in the oilseed and grain seed market in 2022. The regions covered in oilseed and grain seed report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of oilseed and grain seed market are oilseed and grain seed.Oilseed refers to crops or seeds that are grown for oil, which are used for the production of oil, which is an important constituent of one’s diet.



The biotech traits include herbicide tolerant, insecticide resistant, and others, which are distributed by various channels such as aftermarket and manufacturer/distributor/service providers for feed, food, industrial, agriculture industry, and oil market applications.



Rising food demand is expected to propel the growth of the oilseed and grain seed market going forward.Food can be defined as substances that provide protein, carbohydrate, fat, and other nutrients that are used in the body of an organism and are essential for its proper growth.



Oilseed and grain seeds are important cereals that can be consumed by humans as food and to also produce oil.For instance, according to an article by the Food and Agriculture Organization, an Italy-based international organization of the United Nations, there are approximately 828 million people globally affected by hunger, which is an increase of 46 million people compared to 2020.



Furthermore, according to a report published by the World Food Program, an Italy-based international organization of the United Nations that provides food assistance, 345.2 million people are projected to be food insecure in 2023, which is double compared to 2020 and 200 million more compared to pre-pandemic levels. Also, more than 900,000 people around the globe are fighting the food crisis. Therefore, rising food demand is driving the growth of the oilseed and the grain seed market.



Technological advancements are a key trend in the oilseed and grain seed market.Major companies operating in the oilseed and grain seed market are introducing novel technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, Syngenta, a Switzerland-based agricultural science and technology company, launched the first tool to detect harmful nematodes through satellite images, which can be used to protect soybean crops from pests. The tool uses new digital technology with a unique, proprietary algorithm that can identify areas of high infestations of plant-parasitic nematodes in crops and estimate potential losses.



In January 2023, Cargill Incorporated, a US-based global food corporation acquired Owensboro Grain Company for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition provides Cargill with a more connected, resilient, and modernized grain experience to provide customers in different markets and increase grain capacity.



Owensboro Grain Company LLC is a US-based integrated company involved in soybean processing facility and refinery.



The countries covered in the oilseed and grain seed report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The oilseed and grain seed market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides oilseed market and grain seed market statistics, including the oilseed market and grain seed market industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with an oilseed market and grain seed market share, detailed oilseed market and grain seed market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the oilseed market and grain seed market industry. This oilseed market and grain seed market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

