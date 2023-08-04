LEARNING CARE GROUP PREPARES TO OPEN NEW CHILD CARE SITE AT PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (PIT)

Pittsburgh, PA, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its employer-sponsored child care solutions, Learning Care Group is delighted to partner with the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) to develop and operate a new La Petite Academy, the first employee-dedicated childcare facility at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The new center is located in part of the Landside Terminal. Officials cut the ceremonial ribbon on the doors Aug. 4 although children won’t arrive at the center for several weeks. The center will serve airport employee families and was first announced publicly during the Pittsburgh stop of First Lady Jill Biden’s Workforce Hub tour.

During her speech at Pittsburgh International Airport, Dr. Biden touted the concept of expanding access to childcare at parents’ workplaces as “revolutionary.”

As a leader in early childhood education, Learning Care Group understands the importance of making high-quality, reliable care accessible to the ever-changing workforce. Employer partnerships like this one help to ensure the availability and affordability of care for working families.

“We are honored to partner with ACAA to open our new La Petite Academy at Pittsburgh International Airport,” said Learning Care Group Chief Business Development Officer Sean Sondreal. “This center is a testament to their commitment to providing greater opportunity for their employees through access to affordable, high-quality care.”

Located directly on the PIT airport grounds, the new center will have the capacity to serve 60+ children, ages 6 weeks through 5 years, offering a STEM-based curriculum, in a safe, nurturing learning environment.

About Learning Care Group

Learning Care Group (LCG) is the second-largest for-profit child care provider in North America and a leader in early education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. LCG provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through 11 unique brands. With our nationwide network of over 1,075 schools, we offer employer sponsored child care solutions to benefit organizations and their working families, including Funded Child Care, Back-Up/Emergency Care, Onsite Child Care, and Open Access. Whether a company has employees working remotely, multiple locations, or different shifts, LCG can customize a solution for today’s workforce—and ensure your company is ready for the working world of tomorrow. To learn more visit www.learningcaregroup.com/employersolutions.

