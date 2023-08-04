New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Herbicides Safener Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479712/?utm_source=GNW

The global herbicides safener market is expected to grow from $1.17 billion in 2022 to $1.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The herbicides safener market is expected to reach $1.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.



Herbicide safeners refer to chemical compounds that are added to herbicides to protect crops from damage while still allowing effective weed control.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Herbicide safeners refer to chemical compounds that are added to herbicides to protect crops from damage while still allowing effective weed control. It is used to improve the effectiveness of weed control and minimizing the risk of crop damage.



South America was the largest region in the herbicides safener market in 2022. The regions covered in herbicide safeners report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of herbicides safener are benoxacor, furilazole, dichlormid, isoxadifen, and others.Benoxacor is a type of herbicide safener that is used in agriculture to protect crops from herbicide injury and it works by stimulating the activity of certain enzymes in the crop that can break down the herbicide before it can cause damage and it is often used in combination with certain herbicides to improve weed control.



The major crops include corn, soybean, wheat, sorghum, rice, and others, and use selective herbicides and non-selective herbicides for various application stages such as pre-emergence, and post-emergence.



The increasing use of herbicides is expected to propel the growth of the herbicides safener market going forward.Herbicide refers to a type of pesticide that is used to kill or control unwanted plants and weeds.



The herbicides are mostly driven by herbicide-resistant weeds, demand for higher crop yields, and improper application of herbicides, where herbicide safeners are used to protect crops from the damaging effects of the herbicides. For instance, according to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), an Italy-based united nations agency for agriculture, the total pesticides imports of Africa in 2020 were 850 kt (USD 3.1 million), of which 779 kt (USD 2.8 million) came from other regions of the world, and the share of herbicides (32 %), fungicides and bactericides (33 %), and insecticides (27 %) in total pesticides use were stable in the most recent decade. Furthermore, the global application of herbicides increased during the decade (1990-2020) from 41 to 52 % of total pesticides. Therefore, the increasing use of herbicides is driving the growth of the herbicides safener market.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the herbicide safener market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2020, HELM Agro, a US-based agricultural company, launched a new herbicide safener product named Reviton, a PPO-inhibitor herbicide for the pre-plant burndown.The product is specifically designed to target weeds in a variety of crops such as soybean, cotton, and other key crops.



This innovative product is formulated to provide effective and long-lasting control of a wide range of weeds and it contains two active ingredients, glufosinate and s-metolachlor, which work together to control both emerged and underground weeds.



In April 2020, a Japan-based chemical company Sumitomo Chemical acquired Nufarm for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition aims to leverage Sumitomo Chemical’s expertise in crop protection to enhance its product offerings and strengthen its position in the global crop protection market and it will also provide Sumitomo Chemical with access to Nufarm’s extensive distribution network.



Nufarm is an Australia-based agricultural chemical company that offers crop protection solutions with a broad portfolio of herbicide safeners.



The countries covered in the herbicide safeners market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



