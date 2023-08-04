New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hair Transplant Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479711/?utm_source=GNW

, Allergan Plc, Hairline Ink, Dr Batra’s Positive Health Clinic Pvt Ltd., KYRA Aesthetic Clinic, Medical Hair Transplants & Aesthetics, SPRINGS Hair Restoration, Acibadem Healthcare Group, and Tempus Hair Restoration of Florida.



The global hair transplant market is expected to grow from $5.94 billion in 2022 to $7.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hair transplant market is expected to reach $15.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.2%.



The hair transplant market includes revenues earned by companies by providing hair restoration services, follicular isolation techniques, robotic hair transplantation, and automated FUE hair transplantation.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



A hair transplant refers to a surgical procedure in which hair follicles are moved from one place (back or side of the head) to other part (bald area of the head) by dermatological or plastic surgeon. This hair transplant treatment allows the rebuilding of hair in balding areas of the scalp.`



The North America was the largest region in the hair transplant market in 2022. The regions covered in hair transplant report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of hair transplant are gel, serum, drugs, multivitamins, and others.Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) is a surgical procedure in which a strip of skin from the back or side of the head is cut and individual hair follicles are extracted, which are then inserted into the balding parts of the scalp by the surgeon.



This technique is cost-effective, less time-consuming, and a suitable option when a person needs the grafting of a large number of hair follicles.The various procedures of hair transplant are follicular unit transplantation (FUT), follicular unit extraction (FUE), a combination of FUT and FUE, and others supporting therapies such as platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP), stem cell therapy, and laser therapy.



The service providers include hospitals, dermatology clinics, trichology clinics, and surgical centers.



The increasing number of people suffering from hair loss is expected to propel the growth of the hair transplant market going forward.Hair loss, also known as alopecia, is a condition where hair loss or gradual thinning of hair is caused by an interruption in the body’s cycle of hair production.



A hair transplant is a medical technique that provides a hairline that appears completely natural, as the appearance and texture of the donor’s hair match the existing hair perfectly, thus increasing the need for a hair transplant. For instance, in 2023, according to Scandinavian Biolabs, a Denmark-based personal care products manufacturing company, 12.42 million Americans used hair growth products in 2020; the number is expected to be 12.94 million in 2024. Furthermore, in April 2022, according to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), a US-based non-profit medical organization responsible for hair loss treatment and restoration, the market size of the hair plantations, effective treatment for many types of hair and scalp problems had increased by 64% from 2014 to 2021 and now totaled $ 6.5 billion. In addition, 87 percent of its patients are men, and 13% of hair transplant patients are female. Therefore, the increasing number of people suffering from hair loss is driving the growth of the hair transplant market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the hair transplant market.Major companies operating in the hair transplant industry are focused on developing new solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



In April 2022, HHC (Hermest Hair Clinic), a Turkey-based clinic that offers hair transplantation services, launched a unique FUE method of hair transplantation to make it affordable for patients worldwide. HHC, with the highest survival rate of 99% with unique FUE, offers proficient services and cost-effective deals for its clients globally.



In December 2021, Avra Inc., a US-based IT consulting and IT services company, merged with Springs Rejuvenation, LLC, and the combined operational entity will be Springs Rejuvenation, Inc. Through this transaction, the combined entity aims to deliver the highest quality care to patients and make cutting-edge medical treatments available. It expands reach to communities, making access to these treatments available to everyone by driving down the cost of stem cells. Springs Rejuvenation, Inc. is a Georgia-based Regenerative medicine and stem cell center focusing on facial rejuvenation, hair rejuvenation, non-surgical hair restoration, hair transplants, protein-rich plasma (PRP) injections, and anti-aging treatments.



The countries covered in the hair transplant market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hair transplant market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hair transplant market statistics, including hair transplant industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an hair transplant market share, detailed hair transplant market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hair transplant industry. This hair transplant market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479711/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________