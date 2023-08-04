New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gluten Feed Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479709/?utm_source=GNW

V, Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Agrium Inc., and Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd.



The global gluten feed market is expected to grow from $1.06 billion in 2022 to $1.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The gluten feed market is expected to reach $1.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The gluten feed market consists of sales of gluten-based pet diet, aquatic diet, animal diet and cattle diet products.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Gluten feed refers to a by-product of the production of wheat, corn, barley, rye, maize starch and its syrup. It is a medium-protein diet that has a level of total digestible nutrients which is close to the amount of barley.



North America was the largest region in the gluten feed market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in gluten feed report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main sources of gluten feed are wheat, corn, barley, rye, maize, and others.Wheat refers to a cereal crop grown for food that yields a fine white flour used in things like bread, pasta, and cake.



These are available in several types, including organic and conventional, and are used in several applications, such as swine, poultry, cattle, aquaculture, equine, and pet animals.



The increasing consumption of meat and dairy products is expected to propel the growth of the gluten-feed market going forward.Meat products refer to products that are obtained or formed from animal tissues and used as food, served after cooking, or with the addition of condiments and seasonings.



Dairy products or milk products refer to food products obtained or formed from the milk of cows, water buffalo, goats, and ewes.Gluten-rich foods form an essential part of animal diets in the meat and dairy industries, as they supply nutrients needed for high milk production in the dairy industry and provide high protein and other nutrients for strong muscles in animals in the meat industry.



Therefore, the increasing consumption of meat and dairy products is driving the growth of the gluten-feed market. For instance, in 2020, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (0ECD), a US-based intergovernmental organization, world per capita consumption of fresh dairy products is projected to increase by 1.0% p.a. through 2029. Furthermore, according to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security, the global meat consumption is expected to increasing by 1.7 % per year through 2022 therefore, the increasing consumption of meat and dairy products is driving the growth of the gluten-feed market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the gluten feed market.Major companies operating in the gluten feed market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market.



In October 2022, Novozymes, a Denmark-based biotechnology company, launched Frontia Gluten Ex, an enzyme to enable plants to recover 2% more wheat gluten protein from the same number of raw materials.It is the latest innovation made to the Frontia platform by Novozymes, which offers a number of enzymatic solutions to assist grain millers in optimizing their operations.



Vital wheat gluten (VWG) is the valuable gluten protein product obtained from the wheat separation process and is used in the baking industry, the aquafeed sector, and plant-based protein products. The new innovative enzyme supports wheat processors to increase their gluten protein recovery by reducing viscosity during their process, which entails better wheat flour separation, and to reduce energy consumption, thereby improving the margins in their process.



In May 2022, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), a US-based animal nutrition, food processing, and commodities company, acquired a feed mill from South Sunrays Milling Corp. in the Philippines for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, ADM offers quality animal nutrition products for poultry, swine, and aquaculture under their recognized brands. South Sunrays Milling Corporation is a Philippines-based corn gluten feed, and corn gluten meal manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the gluten feed market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The gluten feed market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gluten feed market statistics, including gluten feed industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gluten feed market share, detailed gluten feed market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gluten feed industry. This gluten feed market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479709/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________