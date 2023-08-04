New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fresh Compressed Yeast Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479708/?utm_source=GNW

The global fresh compressed yeast market is expected to grow from $4.0 billion in 2022 to $4.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The fresh compressed yeast market is expected to reach $6.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The fresh compressed yeast market consists of sales of active dry yeast and rapid-rise yeast.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Fresh compressed yeast refers to the fresh cream yeast that has been compacted into little blocks after being drained of the majority of its water. It can be dissolved in liquid to assist it in dispersing in the dough, but it is also simple to crush and add directly to the dough during the process of mixing.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fresh compressed yeast market in 2022. The regions covered in fresh compressed yeast report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of fresh compressed yeast are baker’s yeast, brewer’s yeast, bio-ethanol yeast, and feed yeast.Baker’s yeast is the popular term for yeast strains that are used as components in bread baking.



It turns the sugar in the dough into carbon dioxide and ethanol, making the bread thinner and more delicious. The different forms of fresh compressed yeast are fresh yeast, active dry yeast, instant yeast, and others that find its application in functional food, beverage segment, feed, and others.



The increasing demand for bakery products is expected to propel the growth of the fresh compressed yeast market going forward.Bakery products are food items that are usually produced in a bakery that manufactures and sells flour-based baked products such as cookies, cakes, pastries, bread, and pies.



Fresh yeast or compressed yeast is frequently used in bakery items such as bread, rolls, and other yeast-raised baked foods.It has a short shelf life and should be used within a few days.



Fresh compressed yeast is one of the important ingredients that are used in baking bakery products. For instance, in October 2022, according a stats sourced from Euromonitor International, 2022 published on Government of Canada official website, retail sales of baked goods in US reaching $67.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$75.8 billion in 2026. Therefore, the increasing demand for bakery products is driving the growth of the fresh compressed yeast market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the fresh compressed yeast market.Major companies operating in the fresh compressed yeast market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, EvodiaBio, a Denmark-based producer of natural aromas, launched the ‘elegant’ yeast-based technology solution for the beverage industry.This method permits the cost-effective and long-term biotechnological production of volatile fragrance molecules from beans for the first time.



The brewer avoids depleting limited plant resources while lowering water and CO2 emissions by more than 90% by employing this method. This modified yeast has the potential to improve the flavor of non-alcoholic beer while also offering a more environmentally responsible alternative to hop harvesting, shipping, and processing.



In May 2020, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., a China-based maker of yeast and yeast extract, acquired the yeast-relevant assets of Shandong Bio Sunkeen Co. Ltd. for $15.4 million. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enhances Angel’s portfolio by expanding its pathways for the production of yeast from hydrolyzed corn glycogen, allowing the company to fully exploit local corn resources while addressing the industry’s molasses constraint. Shandong Bio Sunkeen Co. Ltd is a China-based manufacturer of yeast products that operates in the fresh compressed yeast market.



The countries covered in the fresh compressed yeast market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



