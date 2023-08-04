New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "French Fries Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479707/?utm_source=GNW

KG, Al-Salam Cooling Co., Albert Bartlett and Sons, Conagra Brands Inc., and Agristo.



The global French fries market is expected to grow from $13.37 billion in 2022 to $14.30 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The French fries market is expected to reach $18.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The French fries market consists of sales of tornado fries, sweet potato fries, poutine, tater tots, and curly fries.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



French fries are a popular snack that is created by slicing potatoes into even strips and deep frying them in oil. These are a frequent fast-food item sold in restaurants, fast food chains, and food stalls.



North America was the largest region in the French fries market in 2022. The regions covered in French fries report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of French fries are fresh and frozen.Fresh often refers to something fresh or recently produced, is not spoilt or preserved, and feels renewed or exhausted.



The ingredients in freshly cut French fries contain fewer preservatives. French fries are distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, distributors, and direct purchase channels and its end users are food service and retail.



The rise in demand for ready-to-eat food is expected to propel the growth of the French fries market going forward.Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods are a type of food that are pre-cleaned, pre-cooked, wrapped and ready to consume without any prior preparation or cooking.



Salads, cooked meats, smoked fish, sweets, sandwiches, cheese, and foodstuff cooked ahead of time to serve cold are instances of ready-to-eat items.French fries, a popular fast food and side dish prepared from thinly sliced potatoes that are deep-fried, are frequently used as a ready-to-eat (RTE) snack or side dish, resulting in the growth of French fries market.



For instance, in January 2022, according to India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, ready-to-eat food exports climbed by 24% to $ 394 million in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21 (April-October) (April-October). Furthermore, according to Euromonitor estimate, retail sales in Japan’s packaged food sector is accounted at $216.3 billion in 2022.Therefore, the rise in demand for ready-to-eat food is driving the growth of the French fries market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the French fries market.Major companies operating in the French fries market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2022, The H.J.



Heinz Company, a US-based food processing company, launched Spoon Made of Fries to get a perfect dollop of sauce.Heinz’s innovative Spoon Friez is without a doubt the best invention.



Chips shaped like a spoon (Spoon! Shaped! Chips!) that can scoop up just the proper amount of ketchup, putting an end to the pain of crisp, white tops up. The small potato spoons gather up the correct amount of Heinz tomato ketchup every swallow, making them an excellent substitute for adult bibs.



In December 2021, Shakey’s Pizza, a US-based pizza restaurant, acquired Potato Corner for $63 billion.This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Shakey’s portfolio by maximizing synergies and leveraging our skills in business development, franchise management, and supply chain operations in order to sustainably expand the brand.



Potato Corner is Philippines-based a fast-food restaurant chain that offers in flavored French fries.



The countries covered in the French fries market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The French fries market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides French fries market statistics, including French fries industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an French fries market share, detailed French fries market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the French fries industry. This French fries market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479707/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________