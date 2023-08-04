New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Colorants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479706/?utm_source=GNW

The global food colorants market is expected to grow from $3.93 billion in 2022 to $4.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The food colorants market is expected to reach $5.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The food colorants market consists of sales of beta-carotene, annatto extract, beet juice, purple carrot, and butterfly pea powder.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Food colorants, often known as food dyes or food additives, are chemical or natural additive used on food during processing or preparation to improve or change the color. Food colorants are used to improve or preserve the sensory qualities of the food product that may be impacted or lost during processing or storage.



Europe was the largest region in the food colorants market in 2022. The regions covered in food colorants report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of food colorants are natural and synthetic, which are sourced from plant-derived pigments and minerals.Natural items are all things generated by nature without the involvement of man.



Natural food color refers to any color, pigment, or other substance derived from a vegetable, creature, substance, or other source.By solubility, these are of various types, including dye and lake.



Various types of forms include powder and liquid, which are used in various applications such as beverages, dairy and frozen products, bakery, meat, poultry, and seafood, confectionery, sauces and condiments, and others.



The surging demand for confectionery products is expected to propel the growth of the food colorant market going forward.A confectionery product is a sort of sweet food item that often contains sugar or other sweeteners.



Confectionery products may involve a wide range of snacks, including candy, chocolates, cakes, pastries, and other sweet baked dishes.Food colorants are used in confectionery products to improve the visual attractiveness of the product and make it more appealing to consumers.



For instance, in October 2022, according to Euromonitor International 2022 report from Government of Canada, retail sales of confectionery in the United States are expected to grew from US$42.6 billion (2,994.3 thousand metric tons) in 2022 to US$52.4 billion (3,268.0 thousand metric tons) in 2026. Therefore, the surging demand for confectionery products is driving the growth of the food colorant market going forward.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the food colorants market.Major companies operating in the food colorants market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2022, GNT Europa GmbH, a Germany-based food color manufacturer, launched the two new EXBERRY Coloring Foods with new yellow and green shades made from organic safflower.While EXBERRY Organics ’Veg Green’ is made of organic safflower and organic spirulina, EXBERRY Organics ’Fruit & Veg Yellow’ is made of organic safflower and organic apple.



The Organic Regulation (EU) 2018/848 is complied with by both. These are entirely vegan-friendly, halal, and kosher, and made from edible fruit, vegetables, and plants utilizing traditional physical processing techniques.



In April 2022, Sensient Technologies Corporation, a US-based specialized ingredient manufacturer, acquired Endemix Dogal Maddeler A.S. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Sensient’s portfolio by adding extraction and refining capability and vertical integration for natural colors, further strengthening its position as a leading natural color solutions supplier. Endemix Dogal Maddeler A.S. is a Turkey-based vertically integrated manufacturer of natural colorants and extracts with clients in the food and beverage industries.



The countries covered in the food colorants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The food colorants market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides food colorants market statistics, including food colorants industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a food colorants market share, detailed food colorants market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the food colorants industry. This food colorants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

