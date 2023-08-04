1st Capital Bancorp Announces Change In Executive Management Position

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $960 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), announced a recent change in executive management.



Ms. Danelle Thomsen resigned as executive vice president, chief financial officer and principal accounting officer of Salinas California-based 1st Capital Bancorp Inc., and as chief financial officer of its subsidiary, 1st Capital Bank, effective August 11th. Ms. Thomsen resigned to pursue other career opportunities.

1st Capital Bank has engaged Mr. Moritz Wohanka to serve as Interim chief financial officer and has retained an executive search firm to search a permanent chief financial officer.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank’s markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The bank operates full-service banking offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, Calif. 93901. 1st Capital Bank is a five-star rated “Superior” bank by Bauer Financial, Inc. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender| SBA Preferred Lender |1stCapital.Bank | 831.264.4000

Media Inquiries:

David A. Szafranski

dave.szafranski@1stcapitalbank.com

408.315.0754