FSIS Recall 031 - Without Inspection (Editors Note #2)

|
|Recall Release
| CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH
| Congressional and Public Affairs
Bailey McWilliams
202-720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-031-2023
| EDITOR'S NOTE: August 4, 2023 – Details of this recall were updated to expand the distribution of the product from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. to retailers nationwide. Additionally, the dates the frozen dumpling products were produced have been extended from between February 20 and June 26, 2023, to various dates prior to June 26, 2023.
EDITOR'S NOTE: July 27, 2023 - Details of this recall were updated to include an increase of 21,314 pounds to the original 1,560 pounds for a total of 22,874 pounds of product subject to recall.
MULAN DUMPLING, LLC, RECALLS FROZEN MEAT AND POULTRY DUMPLING PRODUCTS PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION
| WASHINGTON, July 15, 2023 – Mulan Dumpling, LLC, a Hyattsville, Md. establishment, is recalling approximately 22,874 pounds of frozen meat and poultry dumpling products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
Several types of frozen dumpling products were produced on various dates prior to June 26, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:
Although the products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection, they were produced in an establishment without a federal grant of inspection. These items were shipped to retail grocery store locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered when FSIS received a referral from the Maryland Department of Health and observed that the meat and poultry dumpling products were produced and sold by an establishment that was not inspected by FSIS.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kristy Lam, Owner, Mulan Dumpling, LLC, at 202-813-0595 or info@mulandumpling.com.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
|###
|
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
|
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).
FSIS Recall 031 - Without Inspection (Editors Note #2)
| Source: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
UNITED STATES
Washington D.C., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --