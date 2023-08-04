FSIS Recall 031 - Without Inspection (Editors Note #2)

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2023 – Mulan Dumpling, LLC, a Hyattsville, Md. establishment, is recalling approximately 22,874 pounds of frozen meat and poultry dumpling products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







Several types of frozen dumpling products were produced on various dates prior to June 26, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:





8-oz. plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of “Mulan Dumpling Pork & Cabbage Dumplings”.



8-oz. plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of “Mulan Dumpling Curry Seasoned Chicken Dumplings”.



8-oz. plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of “Mulan Dumpling Shrimp & Chives Dumplings” containing pork.



Although the products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection, they were produced in an establishment without a federal grant of inspection. These items were shipped to retail grocery store locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered when FSIS received a referral from the Maryland Department of Health and observed that the meat and poultry dumpling products were produced and sold by an establishment that was not inspected by FSIS.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kristy Lam, Owner, Mulan Dumpling, LLC, at 202-813-0595 or info@mulandumpling.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



