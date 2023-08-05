Paphos, Cyprus, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Chase Buchanan Introduces Two New Private Wealth Managers Within the UK Team





In the latest news from the rapidly expanding global wealth management for expats provider, Chase Buchanan has announced the appointment of two accomplished Private Wealth Managers. Both will be based within the UK office, which acts as a support and administrative centre for the nine other offices of the firm located throughout Europe and North America.

Each wealth manager throughout the Chase Buchanan network provides long-term personalised support for expatriate clients, establishing their financial goals and objectives, crafting strategies for maximum tax efficiency and wealth preservation, and navigating decision- making around areas such as pension transfers and estate planning.



The Chase Buchanan International Wealth Management Network

The two most recent additions to the Chase Buchanan team supplement a diverse and highly skilled collective of experts in financial planning and advice, assisted by legal and tax specialists, ensuring every client receives specific guidance and recommendations based on their circumstances, tax residency position and ongoing tax obligations.

Clients engaging with Chase Buchanan can meet in person with local advisers with on-the-ground knowledge about specific tax regimes and expat tax treatments. The role of a wealth manager covers the scope of personal financial management support, such as:

Meeting with clients to establish their financial expectations and changes to plans such as new investment approaches.

Ongoing investment management to ensure portfolios are diversified and consistent with the individuals’ risk exposure profile.

Providing updates on adjustments to tax regimes, allowances, inheritance planning factors and other relevant areas of legislation.

Designing and maintaining financial strategies and portfolios that perform.

Private Wealth Managers work with individuals and families, conducting periodic reviews to assess savings, investments, and other assets, drawing on experience in wealth protections and tax efficiency planning to incorporate clients' business interests, broader family and other factors.

Private Wealth Managers at Chase Buchanan UK

The first of the recently announced new appointees is John Martins, an experienced wealth manager having worked internationally in the Algarve, a member of the Portuguese Order of Economics and with multiple professional accreditations in analysis, wealth management and other areas of financial administration.

Martins focuses on transparent financial planning and establishing client relationships to ensure his services are bespoke and provide outstanding client satisfaction. He offers wealth management expertise in the following:

Retirement planning

Lump sum savings

Investment planning

Education fee planning

Critical illness and family protection

QROPS and SIPPs pension transfers

Isobel Jones joins Martins at the UK location, a wealth manager passionate about the value of financial literacy, communicating in a straightforward manner to ensure clients make informed decisions about the right strategies and actions to generate positive outcomes.

Jones has previously worked within banking compliance and personal finance and is working towards securing Chartered Practitioner status through the CISI. She says, “Working with Chase Buchanan is a natural progression, building on several years of experience in wealth management. The firm's ethos of fee transparency, clear advice and personalised support is synonymous with my approach, and I am delighted to work with new clients and establish the best ways to ensure they achieve their aspirations."

Martins echoes the sentiment, saying, “Providing customised wealth management advice to global clients is a privilege, and having moved to the UK from Portugal, I have a deep understanding of the complexities of financial planning for so many clients living overseas or relocating as expatriates. I am looking forward to building on the solid reputation Chase Buchanan brings and representing the excellence in service the firm is so well known for."

Recent Expansions and Developments at Chase Buchanan

The two new Private Wealth Managers are the latest in several exciting announcements, from new office hubs to extensions to the broader Chase Buchanan team.

Lee Eldridge, Group CEO, says, “Chase Buchanan is a long-standing expat financial advisory and wealth management provider, and as the world becomes digitised and global travel more widely available, we have encountered a profound and ongoing trajectory of upward demand.



More and more people recognise the intrinsic value of financial planning and how structuring their assets and wealth correctly can provide tangible benefits; where markets are turbulent and economies volatile, the importance of regulated, trustworthy support becomes even more prevalent.

I am pleased to welcome John and Isobel to our UK-based administration centre, and extend our capacity accordingly, and invite any clients wishing to meet either Private Wealth Manager to get in touch."

About Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management

Chase Buchanan is a highly regulated wealth management company who specialises in providing global finance solutions for those with a global lifestyle. We are global financial advisers, supporting expatriates around the world from our regulated European headquarters, and local offices across Belgium, Canada, Canary Islands, Cyprus, France, Malta, Portugal, Spain, UK and the USA.

Chase Buchanan Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with CIF Licence 287/15.

