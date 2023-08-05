Expanse Studios Unveils New Cascade Slot 'Pinata Loca', Revolutionizing the iGaming Landscape

VALLETA, Malta, Aug. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking new slot game, 'Pinata Loca'. Introducing a qualitative shift in slot gaming with the innovative cascading reels mechanism, 'Pinata Loca' echoes the vibrant culture and festivities of Mexico in a unique gaming experience.



In 'Pinata Loca', winning symbols disappear, paving the way for new ones and creating opportunities for consecutive winning combinations. If a player secures eight or more of the same symbols at once, regardless of their positions on the reels, they earn points. Ten or more matching symbols yield even higher payouts. 'Pinata Loca' offers a staggering maximum win potential of 21,100 times the bet size, marking it as a potential favorite among high rollers.

"By introducing 'Pinata Loca' to our portfolio, we're not just releasing another game. We are pushing the boundaries of traditional slot gaming," said Expanse’s CEO. "It features two of the most popular additional options in modern iGaming - the 'Booster Bet' and 'Bonus Buy' options - enhancing the gaming experience with layers of strategy and anticipation."

The game's variance ranges from medium to high, indicating that it delivers higher than average prizes, albeit less frequently. With a theoretical Return to Player (RTP) of a noteworthy 97.23%, 'Pinata Loca' presents impressive winning odds.

The launch of 'Pinata Loca' also sees the introduction of Expanse Studios' new slot control console, a perfect marriage of aesthetics, technology, and practicality designed to optimize gameplay.

With the launch of 'Pinata Loca' and our innovative console, it seems that Expanse Studios is ushering in a new era of their games by integrating complex mechanisms such as cascading reels, megaways, collect wilds, and more, setting new standards in the iGaming world.

Expanse Studios invites all players to step into the groundbreaking world of 'Pinata Loca' and immerse themselves in the excitement of Mexican festivities with the thrill of cascading wins.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios is a revolutionary in the field of casino game development, recognized for its high-quality products featuring striking design, graphics, and animations. With a focus on both mature and emerging markets, Expanse Studios continues to redefine iGaming with innovative and cutting-edge games developed using HTML5 technology.

