Ready Mix Concrete Market to Hit $902 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The ready mix concrete market is expected to surpass USD 902 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . Increasing demand for construction projects worldwide, especially in emerging economies, coupled with the growing trend of green buildings and sustainable construction practices. Numerous advantages of ready mix concrete over traditional concrete, such as improved quality, consistency, durability, and ease of use, are favoring product adoption.



The ready mix concrete industry from shrink mix segment will grow substantially between 2023 and 2032, due to increasing demand for precast concrete products in the construction sector. The product is designed to shrink slightly after it is poured. The adoption of advanced technologies, such as automated shrink mix batching systems and IoT sensors, will also increase segment share.

The on-site production segment will account for a significant share of ready mix concrete market by 2032. On-site production allows for greater flexibility in terms of the quantity and quality of the concrete required for a project. It also reduces transportation costs and enables the production of fresh concrete on demand, thereby improving the quality of the final product. Increasing demand for customized concrete solutions in construction projects, especially in urban areas, is supporting the segment growth.





The ready mix concrete market size from commercial applications will expand at a rapid pace by 2032. Ready mix concrete is widely used in commercial applications due to its superior quality, consistency, durability, and ease of use. Wider adoption of green building practices and the use of eco-friendly materials in commercial construction, in addition to the incorporation of advanced technologies, such as self-compacting concrete and high-strength concrete, will help the market to grow.

Asia Pacific ready mix concrete market is set to record 8% CAGR through 2032. The growing population, coupled with rapid urbanization and infrastructure development are driving the product demand in various construction applications, such as residential, commercial, and infrastructure. There is also a steady shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices, which is likely to boost the sales of green concrete and other innovative ready-mix products in the Asia Pacific.

China National Building Material Company Limited, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Eurocement Group, Vicat SA, CRH plc, U.S. Concrete, Inc., Siam Cement Group, Votorantim Cimentos S.A., Italcementi S.p.A., and Hanson Limited are some of the leading key players operating in ready mix concrete market.

Ready Mix Concrete Industry News

In April 2023, Cemex, a Mexican building materials company, announced the launch of Vertua, a ready-mix concrete with recycled aggregates, in Germany. The product is another addition to the company’s net-zero low carbon family and will help it achieve wider acceptance in green projects.

