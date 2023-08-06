Japan Probiotics Market Size to Grow at a CAGR 5.8% from 2022 to 2027

Chicago, Aug. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Japan Probiotics Market by Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), Product Type (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Feed), End User (Human and Animal), Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, Japan Probiotics Market to Grow at a CAGR 5.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Aging population and consumer demand to propel the market

Japan's rapidly aging population has placed a significant focus on digestive well-being, with over 15% of the population being over 75 years old, as reported in The Japan Times in September 2022. This demographic shift has led to increased consumer demand for functional foods, including probiotics, to support overall health. The country's evolving dietary patterns, influenced by Western food consumption and a growing desire for balanced and nutritious diets, have further driven the demand for probiotic products in Japan. Market leaders such as Meiji, Morinaga, and Yakult Honsha have established a strong presence in the Japanese and Asian probiotics markets. Yakult Honsha played a pivotal role by introducing a fermented milk drink containing probiotic culture in 1930, making Japan the birthplace of probiotics. In response to the rising demand, companies like SACCO System expanded their presence in Japan, recognizing the country's potential for a profitable dairy and probiotic business.

Japan's emphasis on health and wellness, driven by its aging population, has fueled the demand for probiotics. Consumers prioritize maintaining good digestive health and strengthening their immune systems. Additionally, the Japanese population's preference for functional foods and beverages, including probiotics, is deeply ingrained in their daily dietary habits. The country's cultural heritage of fermented foods, such as miso, natto, and kimchi, which naturally contain probiotics, has fostered familiarity and acceptance of probiotic products. This cultural connection has played a significant role in the widespread adoption of probiotics in Japan. With the market leaders' innovative strategies and the rising health consciousness among consumers, the probiotics industry has experienced substantial growth in the Japanese market. Japan's unique demographic and cultural factors, coupled with the growing demand for functional foods, position it as a prominent market for probiotic products.

A wide variety of probiotics-based functional beverage products are available in the Asia Pacific market offered by Yakult Honsha.

Asia Pacific has a huge market share in the probiotics market which implies that the demand and consumer awareness is high in the region, making it the most lucrative region for probiotics market players to enter. Other factors such as rapidly rising urbanization, government health initiatives, rise in the demand for meat, and fast-growing economies with attractive investment opportunities are pulling investments in the industry from various players around the globe. Japan-based Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. is a leading and well-established player in the market, particularly in the functional beverages category. It has a dominant share in the region for this category. The knowledge of consumer perception and local taste gives it a competitive edge over other players that are not from the region.

Key highlights of the Study:

The market is segmented by product type (functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, and feed), ingredient (bacteria and yeast), end user (human and animal), distribution channel, and region.

The functional food & beverages segment is the largest market, accounting for over 40% of the total market in 2022.

Europe is the largest market for probiotics, followed by North America and Asia Pacific.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global probiotics market, including market size, trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It also provides detailed profiles of the key players in the market.

