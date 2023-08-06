Vehicle Conversion Market Size Customization Trends to Accelerate Growth of CAGR 8.4%, Value to Reach USD 10.4 Billion by 2032

TOKYO, Aug. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vehicle Conversion Market Size accounted for USD 4.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 10.4 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.



Vehicle Conversion Market Key Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Vehicle Conversion Market is projected to achieve a substantial valuation of USD 10.4 billion by 2032 propelling from the current cap of USD 4.7 Billion in 2022, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.

North America presently dominates the market, holding a significant share of above 39% in 2022, primarily driven by the conversions of commercial vehicles.

The commercial conversion segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.9% through 2032.

The development of improved batteries, powertrain components, and integration software are key trends propelling the market forward.

Vehicle Conversion Market Report Coverage:

Market Vehicle Conversion Market Vehicle Conversion Market Size 2022 USD 4.7 Billion Vehicle Conversion Market Forecast 2032 USD 10.4 Billion Vehicle Conversion Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 8.4% Vehicle Conversion Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Vehicle Conversion Market Base Year 2022 Vehicle Conversion Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Vehicle Type, By Conversion Type, And By Geography Vehicle Conversion Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BraunAbility, Vantage Mobility International (VMI), MobilityWorks, ElDorado Mobility, Freedom Motors USA, Revability, Q'Straint/Sure-Lok, Creative Bus Sales, Rollx Vans, AMS Vans, The Braun Corporation, and Mobility Engineering. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Vehicle Conversion Market Analysis and Opportunities:

The market outlook remains positive, stimulated by the rising demand for vehicle customization to enhance performance and cater to changing lifestyles. Consumers are increasingly opting for personalized vehicles for recreational and utility purposes. Additionally, the adoption of EV conversion kits is surging, driven by the growing concern for environmental sustainability and the need to reduce emissions.

However, high conversion and maintenance costs could potentially limit adoption among cost-conscious customers. Moreover, the complexities involved in integrating new components with existing vehicle systems pose technological challenges to the market.

Vehicle Conversion Market Major Driving Forces:

Rising Trend of Vehicle Customization for Enhanced Performance and Utility: The increasing trend of vehicle customization for improved performance and utility is boosting the demand for conversion services and products.

Government Incentives and Emission Regulations Boosting EV Conversions: Government incentives and emission regulations are encouraging the conversion of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles, contributing to market growth.

Improved EV Range and Conversion Platform Efficiency: Advancements in battery technology and powertrain components are extending the range and efficiency of electric vehicle conversion platforms.

Growing Adoption of Autonomous Functionality in Converted Vehicles: The growing adoption of autonomous functionality in converted vehicles is enhancing the overall driving experience and fueling market growth.

Advancements in Battery, Motor, and Powertrain Technologies: Ongoing advancements in battery, motor, and powertrain technologies are driving the development of more efficient and reliable vehicle conversion solutions.



Vehicle Conversion Market Key Barriers:

Lack of Standardization in Aftermarket Conversion Platforms: The lack of standardization in aftermarket conversion platforms can hinder compatibility and limit consumer options.

High Costs Involved in Conversions and Maintenance: The high costs associated with vehicle conversions and maintenance can deter potential customers.

Complexities in Integrating New Components with Existing Systems: Integrating new components with existing vehicle systems can be challenging and require skilled technicians.

Safety and Battery Optimization Concerns in EV Conversions: Ensuring safety and battery optimization in EV conversions is essential for consumer confidence.

Lack of Qualified Technicians for Installation and Service: A shortage of qualified technicians for installation and service can hinder the growth of the vehicle conversion market.

Vehicle Conversion Market Segmentation:

Based on the Types

Services

Product

Based on the Vehicle Types

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Other



Based on the Conversion Types

Recreational Conversion

Mobility Conversion

Commercial Conversion

Other

Vehicle Conversion Market Regional Insights:

The North American and European markets have been well-established players in vehicle conversions, catering to a wide range of customer demands, including wheelchair-accessible vehicles, camper vans, luxury conversions, and specialty vehicles for various industries. The demand for customized vehicles in these regions is fueled by factors such as a strong automotive culture, a high level of disposable income, and a preference for unique and personalized vehicles.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing a surge in demand for vehicle conversions due to evolving consumer lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and an increasing preference for bespoke automotive solutions. Countries like Japan, China, and Australia, in particular, are experiencing a significant uptick in demand for vehicle customization, ranging from luxury and high-end conversions to practical and functional modifications. Rising urbanization, a growing middle-class population, and an increasing focus on leisure and adventure travel are some of the key factors contributing to this trend in the region.

Key Companies in the Vehicle Conversion Market:

Leading players in the vehicle conversion industry include Stealth EV, EV Dynamics, Altigreen Propulsion Labs, Elektro Ferretti, Roush Enterprises, and NextGen Electric Conversions. These companies are at the forefront of providing cutting-edge vehicle conversion solutions and continuously investing in efficient powertrain integration and digitization to meet customer demands.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

