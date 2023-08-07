Algal Pigments Market to Surpass 1.56 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Adoption for Therapeutic and Nutritional Purposes

Westford, USA, Aug. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, algae, as a primary photosynthesizer on earth, holds significant commercial value as a natural colorant across several key end-use industries. These industries include food and beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, aquaculture, and cosmetics. Algae-derived natural colorants are gaining traction owing to their unique advantages while synthetic colorants have been widely used in algal pigments market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Algal Pigments Market"

Pages - 211

Tables - 96

Figures – 76

Algal pigments have been recognized as natural coloring agents and additives in the food and beverages industry. These pigments offer various food products vibrant and visually appealing hues, replacing synthetic colorants in the algal pigments market. In addition, with the growing demand for clean-label and natural ingredients, algal pigments provide a sustainable alternative that aligns with consumer preferences.

Prominent Players in Algal Pigments Market

Cyanotech Corporation

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Algatech LTD

DIC Corporation

Döhler Group

Sensient Technologies Corporation

E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited

Givaudan S.A.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Naturex SA

Kalsec Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Far East Flora Holding Pte Ltd

Phycocyanin Technologies LLC

Algix, LLC

Heliae Development, LLC

AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd.

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.

Food and Beverage Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Growing Consumer Demand for Plant-Based and Natural Ingredients

The dominance of food and beverage applications segment in the algae pigments market can be attributed to several factors. There is a growing consumer demand for plant-based and natural ingredients in food products. In addition, algae-derived pigments offer a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to synthetic dyes, meeting the preferences of health-conscious consumers.

The markets in the Europe are anticipated to hold the largest share of the global algal pigments market, closely followed by North America. This dominant position can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, Europe boasts a substantial food and beverages industry, presenting a significant market.

Beta Carotene Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Versatile Applications

Beta carotene is a key player in the algal pigments market, accounting for the largest share. This dominance can be attributed to its versatile applications across various industries. Beta carotene is extensively used as a food colouring agent, imparting vibrant yellow to orange hues to different food products. In addition, its natural origin and ability to meet clean-label requirements make it a preferred choice in the food industry.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region are poised to experience substantial growth in the algae pigments market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors unique to the region. Numerous local and regional players in the algae industry contribute to the market's expansion. These players bring innovation, expertise, and a deep understanding of the local market dynamics, driving the demand for algae-based pigments.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the algal pigments market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Algal Pigments Market

The dry-form segment has recently been projected to hold the largest share of the global algae pigments market. This significant market dominance can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the dry form of algae products offers a longer shelf life than other forms, such as liquid or fresh algae.

Key Questions Answered in Algal Pigments Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

