PHARMANOVIA APPOINTS NEW GENERAL MANAGER FOR KOREA AND JAPAN

YongSeok Choi has been appointed as the General Manager for Korea and Japan

YongSeok, who will be based in Korea, will help further grow Pharmanovia throughout the APAC region, as the company continues to expand its global presence

Pharmanovia, a global pharmaceutical company that commercialises novel medicines and revitalises, extends and expands the lifecycle of established medicines, has today confirmed the appointment of YongSeok Choi, who will take the role of General Manager for Korea and Japan.

With an impressive career spanning over 24 years within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, YongSeok brings an extensive breadth of knowledge and experience in strategy, business management and operations, and product development. Before joining Pharmanovia, YongSeok was the Chief Executive Officer of BioGraphene Inc, a biotech start-up focused on new drug development for neurodegenerative disorders. Prior to this, YongSeok was a Business Development and Strategy Director at Takeda Korea and held various roles at AstraZeneca.

YongSeok holds a B.S. in Life Science and M.S. in Environmental Engineering from POSTECH, Korea.

In his new role, YongSeok will be based in Korea and will work closely with Pharmanovia’s global and regional teams, as well as partners in Korea and Japan, to drive the company’s growth and identify new business development opportunities.

Dimitri Pimbert, Vice President, APAC, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome YongSeok to the Pharmanovia team. His strategic acumen and expertise within the field of innovative medicines will be fundamental as we look to expand our reach within APAC. We are confident that YongSeok's leadership and knowledge of these key markets will further strengthen our position as a speciality pharmaceutical company”.

YongSeok added: “It is incredibly exciting to join Pharmanovia as a General Manager, especially during this period of phenomenal progress. I am honoured to lead the charge in growing our Korean operations and building out our presence and capabilities in Japan, where I am confident that we can make a significant impact on patients' lives. I look forward to working with Pharmanovia’s global and regional leaders and teams to seize opportunities in this dynamic, promising space."

About Pharmanovia

Pharmanovia is a global lifecycle management healthcare company. Our purpose is to make medicines fit for tomorrow, to improve the lives of patients globally.

We do this by rediscovering, repurposing or re-engineering established medicines to improve patient outcomes and experiences as well as identifying new chemical entities that complement our existing portfolio to address unmet need.

With a diverse and growing team in over 160 countries across the globe, we deliver high-quality solutions, ethically and sustainably, across our four core therapeutic areas – Endocrinology, Neurology, Cardiovascular and Oncology.

