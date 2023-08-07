The INVL Subfund intended for informed investors investing in EQT raises EUR 12.175 million

INVL Partner Private Equity Fund I, a feeder subfund of INVL, the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltics, has raised a further EUR 12.175 million from investors and has been entrusted with funds by 29 investors.

“The INVL Fund is entrusting the funds raised from local investors to EQT, one of the world’s largest private equity investment firms. More and more professional investors choose to invest in this fund, also because of the opportunity to geographically diversify their portfolio,” says Paulius Žurauskas, Head of Asset Management Operations at INVL Asset Management.

The INVL Subfund for informed investors has now raised a total of EUR 30.5 million from investors. The Fund’s units were distributed in Lithuania by the brokerage firm INVL Financial Advisors. The minimum investment in the INVL Fund is EUR 125,000.

EQT X , launched last year and registered in Luxembourg, in which INVL Partner Private Equity Fund I invests, has already raised more than EUR 18 billion from investors as of mid-July 2023 and aims to increase this amount to EUR 20 billion. EQT X invests mainly in European and US companies in the healthcare, technology, and business service sectors. The global fund focuses on secular growth, investing in high-growth companies to achieve higher returns while maintaining lower risk than the private equity average.

Assets managed by EQT stood at EUR 126 billion at the end of June 2023.

INVL Partner Private Equity Fund I was established in January this year by INVL Asset Management, part of INVL, the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltics.