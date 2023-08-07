New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponLoan repayment profileMaturity
DK000954446201EDKK5.00%Hybrid (up to 30 year interest-only period)01.10.2056
DK000954454601EDKK2.00%Annuity01.10.2041
DK000954462901EDKK3.00%Annuity01.10.2036
DK000954470201EDKK1.00%Annuity01.10.2056

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel +45 44 55 22 72, or Nicolaj Verdelin, tel +45 44 55 11 25.

