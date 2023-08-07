Decaf Coffee Market to Worth USD 28.86 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, decaf coffee market is poised to witness a surge in popularity as a healthier beverage option, fueled by the growing awareness of the adverse effects of caffeine on human health. As people become more conscious of the potential drawbacks of consuming caffeine, such as anxiety, insomnia, digestive issues, muscle breakdown, high blood pressure, and fatigue, they seek alternatives that offer the same satisfying experience without these health concerns.

The global decaf coffee market will witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by several factors. One of the key drivers is the rising per capita earnings in developing countries. As economies continue to flourish, consumers in these regions have more disposable income, which allows them to explore and adopt new lifestyle choices, including a shift towards decaffeinated coffee.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 19.5 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 28.86 Billion CAGR 4.45% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Product

Distribution Channels Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Decaf Coffee Market

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

JAB Holding Company

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Strauss Group Ltd.

Tchibo GmbH

Lavazza Group

Illycaffè S.p.A.

Segafredo Zanetti (Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A.)

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc. (JAB Holding Company)

Kicking Horse Coffee Co. Ltd.

Community Coffee Company, L.L.C.

S&D Coffee & Tea, Inc. (Cott Corporation)

Boyd Coffee Company

Folgers Coffee Company (The J.M. Smucker Company)

Caribou Coffee Company, Inc. (JAB Holding Company)

Eight O'Clock Coffee Company (Tata Consumer Products Limited)

Offline Channel Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Consumer's Preference for Physical Verification

Offline channel is anticipated to maintain its position as the largest segment for decaf coffee market in the coming years. One of the primary reasons for this is the consumer's preference for physical verification during the purchase process.

The markets in Europe emerged as the largest decaf coffee market, commanding an impressive share of more than 35% of the global revenue. The region's strong affinity for coffee and rich coffee culture has contributed significantly to this market dominance.

Online Channel Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Surging Popularity of E-Commerce Platforms

Online channel is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth in the decaf coffee market during the forecast period, primarily due to the surging popularity of e-commerce platforms. Online shopping provides consumers various enticing add-on services, such as discounted prices, cash-back offers, and coupon benefits, making it an attractive option for purchasing decaffeinated beverages.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are projected to experience remarkable growth with a rapid CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing health consciousness among the residents of countries such as India, Indonesia, and Japan primarily drives this impressive surge in demand.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the decaf coffee market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Decaf Coffee Market

McDonald's, the renowned fast-food chain, recently introduced its decaffeinated coffee offering under McCafe. This move was aimed at catering to the diverse preferences of its customers, providing them with a choice for a milder caffeine-free coffee option. McDonald's demonstrated its commitment to expanding its beverage menu and meeting the growing demand for decaffeinated alternatives, appealing to a broader consumer base by launching McCafe decaf coffee.

Dunkin', another prominent player in the coffee and fast-food industry, made a noteworthy addition to its menu by introducing the new pumpkin munchkin coffee in 2022. Building on the popularity of pumpkin-flavored treats during the fall season, Dunkin' leveraged this trend to create a unique and enticing coffee offering.

Key Questions Answered in Decaf Coffee Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

