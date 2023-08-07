Location Analytics Market Size to Surpass USD 50.88 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.7%

Pune, India, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global location analytics market size was valued at USD 15.84 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 18.30 billion in 2023 to USD 50.88 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. Increasing Adoption of Location-Based Applications among Several Industries to Propel Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled Location Analytics Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Location analytics is a process to generate insight from location by combining business and geographical data. In current years, location analytics solutions and services have gained excessive demand across various retail industries, businesses, and governments, supplementing market growth.





Key Takeaways

Financial Downturn to Hinder Market Growth to Some Extent

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based Analytics Solutions to Propel Market

By Component Analysis: Solution Segment Captured Largest Share, Owing to Adoption across Large Organizations

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Location Analytics Market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Esri (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Here Technologies (Netherlands), Precisely (US), SAP SE (Germany), TomTom (Netherlands), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 15.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 50.88 Billion Base Year 2022 Location Analytics Market Size in 2022 USD 15.84 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Location Type, Deployment, Application, Vertical and Geography





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Location-Based Applications among Several Industries to Support Market Growth

Businesses may offer the ability to predict spatial data to manage further their business plans, such as appropriate pricing strategies, determining regional priorities, and peak buying periods. The adoption of location analytics solutions, allowed by cutting-edge technologies such as ML, AI, and others, is expanding.

Consumer privacy concerns are significant in the processing of location data since several regulatory restrictions might prohibit access to location information without the user’s agreement.





Segmentations:

By Component

Solution

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Reporting and Visualization

Data Integration and ETL

Others

Services

Consulting

Integration and Implementation

Support and Maintenance

By Location Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application

Disaster and Emergency Response Management

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Supply Chain Management

Customer Experience Management

Risk Assessment and Mitigation

Others

By Vertical

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Tourism and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecommunications

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate the Location Analytics Due to Rising Demand For Position Intelligence

North America is anticipated to hold the largest location analytics market share. The growth of this segment is expected to surge owing to the rising demand for position intelligence and geospatial analytics solutions among industry verticals such as retail, government, defense, and others.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the projected period. A subsequent rise in the adoption of location intelligence solutions by governments in the area for public safety purposes has propelled the growth.





Competitive Landscape-

Importance of Key Players in Advanced Location Analytics Solutions to Support Market Competition

The prominent players in the market, such as Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, Esri, Zebra Technologies Corporation, IBM Corporation, HERE Technologies, and others. These companies are introducing advanced solutions integrated with developing technologies and multiple strategic partnerships.





FAQ’s

How big is the location analytics market?

Location Analytics Market size was USD 15.84 billion in 2022.

How fast is the location analytics market growing?

The Location Analytics Market will exhibit a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





