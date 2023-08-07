Unraveling the Future of the Menopause Market: Trends and Growth Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Menopause Market Report 2023-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This in-depth report provides valuable insights into the Menopause Market, projecting substantial growth with a value expected to surpass US$17.33 billion in 2023.

Rising Demand for Post-Menopause Drugs Fueled by Global Geriatric Population

The Menopause Market is poised for remarkable growth from 2023 to 2033, driven by various factors such as an aging population, increasing awareness, technological advancements, and greater healthcare spending. With a growing awareness of menopause and its symptoms, women are seeking advanced treatment options. The global aging population is expected to contribute to a significant rise in menopausal women, creating lucrative opportunities for menopause drugs.

Challenges Impeding Industry Growth

Despite its promising trajectory, the Menopause Market faces challenges like stigmatization and misconceptions surrounding menopause, leading to hesitancy in seeking treatment. Concerns about side effects associated with hormonal treatments also pose potential obstacles to market expansion. Additionally, the cost of menopause products and limited health insurance coverage present challenges. However, strategic measures, including education, product enhancements, and pricing strategies, can propel the market's growth.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

The report addresses essential questions that stakeholders should consider before investing in the Menopause Market:

How is the Menopause Market evolving, and what are the driving and restraining factors? How will each Menopause submarket segment grow, and what will be their revenue shares in 2033? What will be the primary driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033? Which geographical regions will lead the market in 2033, and will leading markets outperform others? What are the prospects for leading players and their Menopause projects over the forecast period? How will the industry evolve between 2023 and 2033, and what are the implications of ongoing Menopause projects?

Segments Covered in the Report

The Menopause Market Report offers comprehensive analysis of various segments, including:

Treatment Type: Dietary Supplements

OTC Pharma Products

Hormonal

Non-Hormonal: Anti-depressants, Others Distribution Channel: Retail

Online

Institutional Sales Stage: Perimenopause

Menopause

Post-menopause Route of Administration: Topical

Oral

Injectables

Regional Market Analysis

The report also includes revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

MEA: GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA

Profiles of Leading Companies

The report features profiles of some of the leading companies in the Menopause Market, including Abbott, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly, Emcure, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Padagis, Pure Encapsulations, LLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals Limited, Theramex, and TherapeuticsMD.

In summary, this report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for the Menopause Market, with insights into treatment type, distribution channel, stage, and route of administration.

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 18 key national markets.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market, including company profiles for 15 major companies involved in the Menopause Market.

