Generative AI Market Size to Surpass USD 667.96 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.5%

Pune, India, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global generative AI market size was valued at USD 29 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 43.87 billion in 2023 to USD 667.96 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period. Rising need to create content is driving the market growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Generative AI Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a type of machine learning that can create content such as code, images, audio, simulations, videos, and texts. It is a subset that practices neural networks to identify the structures and patterns within existing data to generate new content.

Key Industry Development

May 2023 – Adobe has launched Generative Fill in Photoshop, having capabilities of Adobe Firefly to design workflow. The new Generative Fill helps to create and design workflows that use simple text prompts and add, remove, or expand image content in seconds.





Key Takeaways

Generative AI market size in North America was USD 14.49 billion in 2022

Rising Adoption of AI During Pandemic Aided Market Growth

Rising Need to Create Content Is Driving Market Growth

Rising Government Investments in Healthcare Sector to Drive the Market





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global generative AI market are Google LLC (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Adobe (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Synthesis AI (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), Rephrase.ai (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 47.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 667.96 Billion Base Year 2022 Generative AI Market Size in 2022 USD 29 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Model, Industry and Geography





Drivers & Restraints

Rising Necessity to Create a Virtual World Propel Market Growth

Many artificial intelligence (AI) developers use generative AI to create new virtual worlds. Virtual reality (VR) developers use generative AI to create exclusive and immersive gaming environments, and implementing VR games and training simulations use cases has significant benefits, and this will significantly propel the market during the forecast period.

Unresolved generative artificial intelligence (AI) projects and data security concerns negatively impact the generative AI market growth.





Segmentation

By Model

Generative Adversarial Networks or GANs

Transformer-based Models

By Industry

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Marketing & Advertising

Travel & Transportation

Energy & Utility

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights

Rising Advanced Technological Infrastructure to Boost the Market in North America

The North American market held the largest market share in 2022. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to rising research and development activities, advanced technological infrastructure, and leading AI companies' presence in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of some of the fastest-growing economies worldwide. The region has also witnessed significant growth in AI technologies, which is propelling the market development in the region.





Quick Buy - Generative AI Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Launching New Generative AI Tools to Boost Market Growth

Many key competitors, including Google LLC, Adobe, and others are introducing new generative AI tools and services to boost their position in the generative AI market during the forecast period. It is observed that significant market players are investing in AI-based infrastructure and startups to grow.





FAQs

How big is the generative AI market?

The generative AI market size was USD 29 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 667.96 billion by 2030.

How fast is the generative AI market growing?

The generative AI market will exhibit a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





