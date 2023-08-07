Bioplastics Market 2023-2033: Driving the Green Revolution with Sustainable Revenue Growth

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioplastics Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dawn of a green revolution - with a predicted revenue surge, surpassing US$8.05 billion in 2023, this comprehensive report charts the path to sustainable revenue growth through 2033.

As companies worldwide strive for new revenue pockets and industry insights, the "Bioplastics Market Report 2023-2033" proves to be an invaluable resource. This report empowers leading firms to understand industry dynamics and identify organizations with the greatest potential for growth.

Driving Sustainability: Environmental concerns surrounding traditional plastics have ignited an urgent demand for bioplastics. Plastic waste's adverse impact on marine life and the ecosystem, coupled with non-renewable fossil fuel usage, drives the quest for eco-friendly alternatives. Bioplastics, derived from renewable resources, offer a sustainable solution by being biodegradable and compostable, mitigating long-term environmental damage.

Addressing Challenges: Despite their benefits, bioplastics face the challenge of higher manufacturing costs compared to petroleum-based plastics. This cost disparity necessitates thoughtful strategies for market penetration, especially in price-sensitive industries like packaging.

Key Questions Unveiled: This insightful report uncovers critical market aspects, such as the evolution of the bioplastics market, driving and restraining factors, submarket growth, market shares, and regional market trends. Prospects of leading players and industry evolution between 2023 and 2033 are analyzed to aid decision-making.

Commercial Potential Revealed: In addition to revenue forecasting until 2033, the report presents original analyses, business outlooks, and developments. Qualitative insights, encompassing market dynamics, opportunities, challenges, restraints, impact of rising bioplastics prices, and recent developments, further enhance strategic understanding.

Segmentation Insights: The report delves into product types (bio-based/non-biodegradable and biodegradable), bio-based/non-biodegradable types (PTT, PP, PA, PET, PE, and others), biodegradable types (PBAT, PBS, PLA, PHA, starch blends, and regenerated cellulose films), and diverse applications (flexible packaging, rigid packaging, consumer goods, fibers, agriculture, automotive, coatings, construction, electronics, and more).

Global Market Scope: Revenue forecasts for the overall world market and its segments, comprising five regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA) and 17 leading national markets, are meticulously detailed.

Seizing the Green Opportunity: As the world embraces sustainability, this report serves as a compass for businesses seeking eco-friendly ventures and revenue growth. By understanding industry prospects and staying at the forefront of the bioplastics market, companies can unlock new opportunities and chart a transformative growth path.

Leading Companies Explored:

The report sheds light on major players in the bioplastics market, profiling their operations and gauging potential market growth including:

BASF SE

BIO-FED

Biome Technologies plc

BIOTEC Biologische Naturverpackungen GmbH & Co. KG

Braskem S.A.

Danimer Scientific Inc.

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Futerro S.A.

Kaneka Corporation

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont S.P.A.

PTT MCC Biochem Company Limited

Rochling Group

TotalEnergies Corbion

Trinseo PLC

