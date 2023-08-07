Festi hf.: Buyback program week 31

In week 31 2023, Festi purchased in total 240.575 own shares for total amount of 45,888,675 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 31 31.7.2023 14:42:19 30.000 191 5.730.000 31 1.8.2023 10:12:38 30.000 191 5.730.000 31 1.8.2023 12:04:42 40.000 191,25 7.650.000 31 2.8.2023 11:08:28 575 189 108.675 31 3.8.2023 12:17:33 70.000 191 13.370.000 31 4.8.2023 13:02:04 70.000 190 13.300.000 240.575 45.888.675





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 8,032,887 own shares or 2.57% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 273,462 own shares for 52,167,205 ISK and holds today 8,273,462 own shares or 2.65% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.