To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Correction: New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023
In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.
The Final Bond Terms for series 01E are stated below.
Correction: Interest-only option offered to borrowers has been updated to “No” for DK0009544546 and DK0009544629.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
|ISIN
|Series
|Currency
|Coupon
|Loan repayment profile
|Maturity
|DK0009544462
|01E
|DKK
|5.00%
|Hybrid (up to 30 year interest-only period)
|01.10.2056
|DK0009544546
|01E
|DKK
|2.00%
|Annuity
|01.10.2041
|DK0009544629
|01E
|DKK
|3.00%
|Annuity
|01.10.2036
|DK0009544702
|01E
|DKK
|1.00%
|Annuity
|01.10.2056
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel +45 44 55 22 72, or Nicolaj Verdelin, tel +45 44 55 11 25.
