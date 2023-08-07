PEComa Market Review 2019-2022 and Forecast 2023-2032: Industry Assessment, Drugs, Specific Tumor Types, KOL Views, Market Access & Reimbursement

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PEComa - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth insights into PEComa, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment practices in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Market Assessment: The report covers current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and the projected market size of PEComa from 2019 to 2032 in the 7MM.

Drug Chapters: Detailed analysis of PEComa marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs is provided, including clinical trial details, pharmacological action, approvals, and patents, among other information.

Specific Tumor Types: PEComas encompass a group of tumors, including Angiomyolipomas, Clear cell sugar tumors, Lymphangioleiomyomatosis, and others, each with unique features and likely to form in specific body parts.

KOL Views: The report includes insights from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to validate research findings and understand current market trends and unmet needs.

Market Access and Reimbursement: The report offers detailed information on country-wise accessibility and reimbursement scenarios, cost-effectiveness, and programs to make treatments more accessible and affordable.

Key Highlights

The US Leads the Market: In 2022, the United States accounted for the highest market size of PEComa among the 7 major markets (7MM), reaching approximately USD 20 million. The market is expected to continue growing and increase by 2032.

In 2022, the United States accounted for the highest market size of PEComa among the 7 major markets (7MM), reaching approximately USD 20 million. The market is expected to continue growing and increase by 2032. Rising Incidence Cases: The total number of incident cases of PEComa in the United States was around 250 cases in 2022, and this number is projected to increase during the forecasted period from 2023 to 2032.

The total number of incident cases of PEComa in the United States was around 250 cases in 2022, and this number is projected to increase during the forecasted period from 2023 to 2032. Approved Therapy: Aadi Bioscience's FYARRO is the only approved therapy for PEComa. In May 2022, it received notification of a product-specific, permanent J-code for intravenous use in the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

Aadi Bioscience's FYARRO is the only approved therapy for PEComa. In May 2022, it received notification of a product-specific, permanent J-code for intravenous use in the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa. Potential Setbacks for FYARRO: High-cost pricing of FYARRO could be a challenge for the drug's market success. However, FYARRO aims to address a broad range of solid tumors with TSC1 or TSC2 mutations, providing potential value for the FYARRO franchise.

High-cost pricing of FYARRO could be a challenge for the drug's market success. However, FYARRO aims to address a broad range of solid tumors with TSC1 or TSC2 mutations, providing potential value for the FYARRO franchise. Limited Pipeline: Currently, there are no emerging drugs targeting PEComa in the pipeline. However, the dynamics of the PEComa market may change in the future due to quicker diagnosis and increased awareness of the disease.

Conclusion

The report provides a comprehensive outlook on the PEComa market, covering current and emerging therapies, market trends, and patient demographics across different regions. As the market for PEComa is expected to grow in the coming years, understanding the dynamics and opportunities in this field is essential for stakeholders in the healthcare industry.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. PEComa Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Treatment

9. Guidelines

10. Epidemiology and Patient Population

11. Patient Journey

12. Key Endpoints in PEComa

13. Marketed Drugs

14. PEComa: 7MM Analysis

15. Unmet Needs

16. SWOT Analysis

17. KOL Views

18. Market Access and Reimbursement

19. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3umwvb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.