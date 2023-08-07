Geospatial Imaging Market to Hit USD 5.84 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR of 16.4%

Pune, India, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global geospatial imaging market size was valued at USD 1.73 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 2.02 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 5.84 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Geospatial imaging captures, analyzes, and interprets a wide range of complex imagery and data pieces of the Earth’s surface and its features. It uses advanced technologies, such as aerial photography, mapping systems, LiDAR, and remote sensing, to analyze this data. The growing need for 3D maps for road networks and cities is predicted to fuel the geospatial imaging market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Geospatial Imaging Market, 2023-2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Geospatial Imaging Market Report:

Asia Air Survey Co., Ltd (AAS) (Japan)

Cyient Limited (India)

ESRI, Inc. (U.S.)

Fugro N.V. (Netherlands)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

NV5 Global, Inc. (U.S.)

Pasco Corporation (Japan)

Surdex Corporation (U.S.)

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 16.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 5.84 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.02 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 191 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Platform Analysis

By Application Analysis

By End-User Industry Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Geospatial Imaging Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for 3D Maps of Cities and Road Networks will Catalyze Market Growth Development of Autonomous Vehicles to Boost Geospatial Imaging Market Share

Segments

Rapid Infrastructure Development and Maintenance to Augment Demand for Vehicle Mounted Devices

By platform, the market is categorized into drones, vehicle mounted device, mobile, and backpack. The vehicle mounted device segment is expected to dominate the geospatial imaging market share during the forecast period as these devices are used to enable the rapid development and maintenance of infrastructure.

Growing Need for Imaging Solutions from Construction Sector to Boost Product Use in Corridor Mapping Applications

Based on application, the market is segmented into corridor mapping, engineering, environment, exploration, ADAS and others. The corridor mapping segment dominated the market and is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period as the construction sector is increasingly demanding robust imaging solutions.

Infrastructure Industry to be a Major Product End-User with Rising Need for Surveying and Mapping from AEC Sector

By end-user industry, the market is divided into infrastructure, transportation & logistics, real estate, energy & utilities, and others. The infrastructure segment has captured a dominant position in the market as there is a high demand for surveying and mapping services from the Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) industry.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Positively Influenced Market Due to Rising Use of Remote Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the market growth as there was a major demand for remote sensing and monitoring technologies in different industries such as urban planning, public health, and disaster management. Geospatial imaging technologies were crucial in analyzing the spread of COVID-19 and assessing the impact of the outbreak on the healthcare systems. They were also used to track the movement of people in crowded areas to ensure that social distancing norms were adhered to. These factors favored the market progress during the pandemic period.

Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry and highlights major areas such as optimization of the operating services and R&D capabilities. It also provides key insights into the market share, regional analysis, trends, competitive landscape of various companies profiled in the report, porter’s five forces analysis. The report also covers top industry developments. In addition to the above-mentioned factors, it sheds light on several factors that have contributed to the market growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for 3D Mapping of Cities and Road Networks to Fuel Market Growth

The significance of geospatial data has increased tremendously in recent years due to factors such as large-scale urbanization and rollout of advanced infrastructure development projects. This data will be used by end-users for land management, effective planning, and infrastructure monitoring activities. Using 3D maps of cities can help individuals visualize their surroundings and easily identify the landmarks, understand spatial relationships between different factors, and navigate through complex road networks. These factors are expected to augment the usage of geospatial imaging solutions.

However, rising concerns regarding data security and privacy as well as high data storage needs might impede the market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Global Market Due to Presence of Leading Companies

North America is expected to dominate the global market as the region has a vast presence of leading geospatial imaging solution developers such as Trimble Inc., Fugro N.V., ESRI Inc., NV5 Global, Inc., and many others.

Europe held the second-largest share in the market as the adoption of geospatial technologies increased tremendously for environmental control and asset management.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Market Players to Focus on Technological Advancements, Emerging Markets, and Drone Imaging Solutions

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of leading companies such as Fugro N.V., Trimble, Inc., NV5 Global, Inc., ESRI Inc., Hexagon AB, Cyient Limited, Woolpert Inc., and others. These firms are increasing their focus on technological innovations, emerging markets, and drone imaging solutions to solidify their market presence.

Key Industry Development:

June 2023 - Axim Geospatial, LLC, a subsidiary of NV5 Global Inc., was given a prime contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) under the GEOINT Enterprise Operations Service and Solutions Program with Industry, Core Mission Operations (GEO-SPI B). GEO-SPI B is a seven-year, multi-award deal worth around USD 900 million, aimed at offering robust geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) to NGA's Analysis and Source Directorates.

