Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market to Experience Rapid Growth Amid Rising Awareness and Convenience Factors

The global pregnancy detection kits market is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by several key factors that cater to the growing demand for efficient and convenient pregnancy testing solutions.

1. OTC Availability and Convenience Boosting Market Growth: The widespread availability of over-the-counter (OTC) pregnancy detection kits has played a significant role in propelling the global market. These user-friendly and affordable kits are easily accessible in various retail outlets and online platforms, offering quick and accurate results. With an increasing number of working women worldwide who seek time-saving options, OTC pregnancy detection kits have become a popular choice for early pregnancy confirmation. In the United States alone, the employment of 74.09 million women in 2022 has contributed to the surge in demand for these products.

2. Family Planning Awareness and Government Initiatives Driving Adoption: The global pregnancy detection kit market is experiencing substantial growth due to the rising awareness of family planning among women. Women are now more informed about various birth control options and the importance of early pregnancy detection. Pregnancy detection kits serve as essential tools for women planning to conceive or seeking early confirmation of pregnancy. With governments around the world investing in family planning initiatives and expanding the accessibility of pregnancy detection kits, the market is witnessing further expansion. Notably, Japan's projected demand for family planning is expected to reach 68% by 2030, creating favorable prospects for the global market.

3. Accelerated Market Growth During the COVID-19 Pandemic: The sudden outbreak and global spread of COVID-19 have significantly impacted healthcare services worldwide. To limit potential exposure, individuals refrained from visiting medical facilities for early pregnancy detection. The availability of pregnancy detection kits online has witnessed a sharp rise, with consumers increasingly opting for e-commerce platforms to purchase these products. Furthermore, the surge in telehealth services has driven the development of telehealth pregnancy detection kits, which can be used under the guidance of healthcare professionals, providing users with a more convenient and accessible testing option.

4. Mid-stream Devices Gaining Preference Over Strips: The preference for mid-stream devices has been growing compared to traditional strips due to their ease of use and convenience. While strips require additional components and careful handling to avoid moisture damage, mid-stream tests can be easily performed either by placing the testing kit in the urine flow or using a cup or container for urine collection. Both mid-stream devices and strips offer comparable efficiency and sensitivity, with a remarkable accuracy rate of 99%, making mid-stream devices increasingly popular among users.

5. North America Emerges as a Key Market Region: The North American region has emerged as a significant contributor to the market growth, driven by a rising number of unwanted pregnancies, increasing awareness about pregnancy detection kits, and the presence of major market players. With a surge in demand for self-test and point-of-care testing kits, the region's market is expected to witness substantial growth, as individuals opt for home-based solutions amid the pandemic. Canada, for instance, reported a significant increase in sales of family planning items, including pregnancy tests and contraception, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies Profiled Include:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Quidel Corporation

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Germaine Laboratories, Inc.

Kent Pharmaceuticals Limited

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

