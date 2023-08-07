New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482975/?utm_source=GNW





Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics, sustainability in the cold chain, and market opportunities are discussed in detail. The temperature-controlled packaging market is analyzed by type, product, and regional analysis.



The report also discusses the recent corporate developments among major players, as well as their product portfolios. Companies selected for profiles are global and regional companies operating in the region.



This market study on temperature-controlled packaging reveals that market items are in high demand in nations like the U.S., Germany, the UK, China, India, Japan, and others. BCC Research estimated market growth from 2023 to 2028 by analyzing major categories and geographical areas to evaluate the status of the current and future temperature-controlled packaging industry.



Medical products frequently become more challenging to transport as they get more complicated and specialized.To prevent the items from degrading, certain temperature ranges must be maintained.



Moving goods throughout a sizable metropolis is difficult enough. It becomes significantly more difficult when traveling across continents, navigating airport delays caused by customs, and accounting for changes in the outside climate, such as winter in Moscow or summer in Dubai.



Companies that focus on packaging design have created a variety of systems to address the problems with efficient temperature regulation, but each one has drawbacks.



Temperature-controlled packaging (TCP) is created and validated by strict requirements to maintain products within a particular temperature range for a predetermined amount of time.For instance, many medications must maintain a temperature between 2 and 8°C.



Others must maintain a controlled room temperature, such as between 15 and 25°C, while yet others must maintain a frozen state. TCP solutions come in three varieties: hybrid, passive, and active.



In the past, larger, pallet-sized containers with built-in coolant systems were required to be plugged in or powered by batteries.They are referred to as active systems.



They are hefty and require good supporting infrastructure along your transit route, even though they are relatively turnkey. This is necessary to maintain the power supply and the inside temperature.



Alternatively, passive systems use phase change materials (PCMs) to regulate temperature.To put PCMs in perspective, think of the gel packs or freezer blocks you might use to keep a picnic meal cool.



These systems are lighter, but to employ the proper amount of phase transition materials, they also need a lot more planning and precision.



Active systems run on a power source like a lithium battery. A refrigerant, such as wet or dry ice, gel packs or wraps, foam bricks, PCM, or liquid nitrogen, is used in passive systems together with insulated packaging.



Since there is a growth in demand for the shipping of vaccines around the world, the market for temperature-controlled packaging is anticipated to expand. The U.S. is home to three companies that make COVID vaccines: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer), and Moderna (Moderna Inc.). All COVID-19 vaccines must be stored by detailed instructions. For instance, once withdrawn, the Moderna COVID vaccine must be stored between 2°C and 8°C and retained between -25°C and -15°C in the freezer. Thus, it is essential to maintain a cold chain when COVID-19 vaccines are stored. As a result, the aforementioned facts contributed to the market expansion in the area. Additionally, it is expected

that Europe would hold the second-largest market share for temperature-controlled packaging.



The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry in the area has increased the demand for temperaturecontrolled packaging.

