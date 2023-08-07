New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breathing Circuits Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482973/?utm_source=GNW





A breathing circuit, also known as a respiratory circuit or breathing system, is a medical device that delivers respiratory gases to a patient and facilitates the exchange of gases during mechanical ventilation or anesthesia. It is a crucial component in respiratory care, providing a pathway for the flow of oxygen and other gases to and from the patient’s lungs.



The primary function of a breathing circuit is to transport respiratory gases, including oxygen and anesthetic agents, between the patient and the mechanical ventilator or anesthesia machine. The circuit consists of various components that work together to deliver the gases effectively and ensure patient safety.



The breathing circuit market is a significant segment within the global healthcare industry, driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing demand for respiratory support during surgical procedures and advancements in medical technology.The breathing circuit market is competitive, with several prominent players operating globally.



Key market players include Medtronic plc, Ambu A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company and many others.



