Global Starter Fertilizers Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030: Featuring Agrium, CHS, EC Grow, Yara International, and More

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Starter Fertilizers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Starter Fertilizers estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Phosphorus, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nitrogen segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Starter Fertilizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • Agrium Inc.
  • Agro-Culture Liquid Fertilizers
  • CHS Inc.
  • Conklin Company Partners Inc.
  • EC Grow
  • Grassland Agro Ltd.
  • Helena Chemical Company
  • Miller Seed Company
  • Nachurs Alpine Solutions Corp.
  • Stoller Usa Inc.
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
  • Yara International ASA

