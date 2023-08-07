Global Tourniquet Systems Market Estimated to Reach $1 Billion by 2030: Key Players Include Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, and More

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourniquet Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Tourniquet Systems estimated at US$436.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Tourniquet Cuffs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.8% CAGR and reach US$800.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tourniquet Instrument segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR
The Tourniquet Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$249.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- C.A.T Resources
- Delfi Medical
- Hammarplast Medical AB
- Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory
- OHK Medical Devices
- Pyng Medical
- Rudolf Riester GmbH
- Sam Medical
- Stryker
- Ulrich Medical
- VBM Medizintechnik GmbH
- Zimmer Biomet
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|93
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$436.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1000 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Tourniquet Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
