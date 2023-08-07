Global Tourniquet Systems Market Estimated to Reach $1 Billion by 2030: Key Players Include Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, and More

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourniquet Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Tourniquet Systems estimated at US$436.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Tourniquet Cuffs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.8% CAGR and reach US$800.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tourniquet Instrument segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR



The Tourniquet Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$249.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

C.A.T Resources

Delfi Medical

Hammarplast Medical AB

Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory

OHK Medical Devices

Pyng Medical

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Sam Medical

Stryker

Ulrich Medical

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

Zimmer Biomet

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $436.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Tourniquet Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3k974

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment