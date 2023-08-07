Global Touch Probes Market Estimated to Reach $986.3 Million by 2030: Key Players Include Hexagon AB, Renishaw, and More

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Touch Probes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Touch Probes estimated at US$602.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$986.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

3D Touch Probes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$393.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2D Spindle Probes segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $176.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Touch Probes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$176.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$175.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Blum-Novotest GmbH

Centroid CNC

Haff-Schneider

Harbin Pioneer MandE Technical

Heidenhain

Hexagon AB

Mahr GmbH

Marposs

Metrol

Micro-Vu

OGP

Renishaw

Tormach Inc.

ZEISS

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $602.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $986.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Touch Probes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

