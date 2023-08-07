New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Market Trends in the Plastics Industry: An Analysis of Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151451/?utm_source=GNW

This study covers market segments such as plastics packaging, plastics resins and plastics recycling.



The report’s final chapter includes profiles of 15 of the leading plastics manufacturers, with global as well as smaller companies covered.



Report Includes:

- 50 tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global plastics industry and related end-user industries

- Analyses of the global market trends for plastics production, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast of the global market for plastics in volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on application, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

- Review and identification of the major manufacturers of plastics and plastics products, and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

- Information about ESG-related developments in global plastics industry, emerging trends, ESG practices by companies, and analyses of factors affecting ESG implementation in the plastics sector

- Analysis of patents granted in areas related to plastics manufacturing and applications to the companies involved in global plastic market business

- Updated information on recent industry acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global plastics market

- Company profiles of the leading global players, including Amcor, BASF SE, Mondi, UFlex, INEOS, and SABIC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151451/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________