MicroRNA Research Tools, Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets

This study focuses on the global market of miRNA tools and provides an updated review including its applications in various arenas of diagnostics and therapeutics.



The report deals with miRNA tools covering technologies used in the biomedical industry. These products are miRNA quantitative reverse transcription-PCR, next-generation sequencing, microarray, fluorescent in situ hybridization, isolation and purification tools and other tools like inhibitors, probes and vectors.



The report also covers miRNA tools by end user and application.The end users for miRNA tools are categorized as academic and other research institutes, life science industry, and service sectors.



The report covers market application areas, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, immune diseases, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, and others (virology, liver diseases, genetic diseases among others).



The scope of the study is global.Current and projected market forecasts during the forecast period (2023 to 2028) are discussed.



Figures for 2023 are estimated, except where actual results have been reported. This report includes forecasts by technology type, end user, application and region from 2023 through 2028.



The report also includes an analysis of leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide miRNA research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics market.Profiles of manufacturers of leading products as well as biotechnology companies with novel products in development, are analyzed to define the specific product strategies employed.



This report also assesses emerging trends and technologies in the market.



Report Includes:

- 33 data tables and 43 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for microRNA (miRNA) research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global miRNA tools markets, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, application (therapeutic area), end user, and region

- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other region and industry specific macroeconomic variables that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)

- Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on R&D activities, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

- Review of the selected new miRNA products, research tools and diagnostics services, recent drug candidates, clinical trial applications, and new trends and developments in the biomedical industry

- Examination of the extensive portfolio of miRNA pathway drug candidates, some already in Phase II clinical trials, showing promising clinical data in various arenas of diagnostics and therapeutics, including cancer, hepatitis infections, and cardiovascular diseases etc.

- Identification of leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide market for miRNA research tools, diagnostics, and therapeutics, and analysis of their competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary:

microRNAs (miRNAs) are noncoding RNA that play pivotal role in gene silencing and posttranscriptional regulation of gene expression. Studies have shown that thousands of human protein-coding genes are regulated by miRNAs, indicating that miRNAs have regulatory roles in diverse cellular functions, such as apoptosis, proliferation and differentiation—all of which have shown to be contributing factor in diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions. These features make it a potential diagnostic and therapeutic candidate. Currently, more than 2,500 mature microRNAs have been identified in the human genome. An important factor for success in miRNA research is access to high-performance tools and technologies.



Several tools and technologies are used in the miRNA research continuum, from isolation through discovery, profiling, quantitation, validation and functional analysis. Sensitive and advanced laboratory analysis methods [quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT- qPCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and microarray] and tools (probes, reagents, and kits) for miRNA isolation, discovery, profiling, quantitation, validation and functional analysis are being largely used globally.



Most known miRNAs have been identified by random cloning and sequencing.There is an estimated REDACTED% chance of uncovering a unique miRNA using this method—thus making discovery efforts very time-consuming and laborious.



Recent studies have focused on bioinformatics, where algorithms predict miRNAs based on the presence of hairpins and other structures associated with the presence of miRNAs.



The miRNA tools market has observed moderate growth recently and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% from 2023 to 2028.The need for new research tools is constant as users deepen scientific understanding and search for the next breakthrough.



MiRNA profiling is quickly becoming a promising technique in many research fields, such as translational research. It can provide useful information on the role of miRNAs in the pathogenesis of human diseases such as cancers, metabolic diseases, neurological disorders and infectious diseases.



The miRNA tools market growth is attributed to increased research at the genetic level, increased use of miRNA for therapeutic and diagnostic research purposes, the rise in R&D funding, and increased demand for advanced analysis techniques and assay methods. Microarray technology and the advent of NGS in the early 2000s significantly broadened our understanding of miRNAs and introduced new opportunities for clinical applications.

