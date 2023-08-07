Neural Network Software Market: A Lucrative $430.2 Billion Opportunity by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neural Network Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive research presents a detailed analysis of the global software industry, with a specific focus on key segments, including Neural Network Software, Analytical Software, Data Mining & Archiving, Optimization Software, and Visualization Software, across major geographic regions like the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The report forecasts a staggering growth in the Neural Network Software market, estimating it to reach an impressive value of $430.2 Billion by the year 2030, with an extraordinary Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Analytical Software, another prominent segment, is projected to record a robust CAGR of 32%, reaching $226.5 Billion by the end of the forecast period. The Data Mining & Archiving segment, taking into account the post-pandemic recovery, is expected to grow at a revised 30% CAGR for the next 8 years.

The United States market is estimated at $16.2 Billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a staggering market size of $70.6 Billion by 2030, trailing a remarkable CAGR of 29.3% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with growth rates of 27.3% and 25.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is forecast to grow at an approximately 21.1% CAGR.

The report highlights a selection of major competitors in the industry, including Alyuda Research, LLC, GMDH LLC, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Neural Technologies Limited, NeuralWare, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, Slagkryssaren Ab, Starmind International AG, and Ward Systems Group, Inc.

The report covers the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, estimating the market value at $51.1 Billion in 2022 and projecting it to reach $430.2 Billion by 2030 with an impressive CAGR of 30.5%. The report encompasses key regions worldwide, providing a comprehensive understanding of market trends, growth opportunities, and future prospects for businesses to navigate and thrive in the dynamic global software industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $51.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $430.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.5% Regions Covered Global



