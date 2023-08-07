New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities for fixed broadband operators in the connected home" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482930/?utm_source=GNW

"Operators can leverage their Wi-Fi capabilities to offer a range of services that can differentiate their fixed broadband tariffs from those of their competitors and can help to raise ARPU."





FTTP technology is becoming mainstream, and differentiation based on speed and price is increasingly difficult. Operators can differentiate their fixed broadband services by including connected home services in their retail tariffs to add value to their broadband packages.





Key questions answered in this report





How should operators market their improved home Wi-Fi services to customers?

How should operators price their home Wi-Fi services and the associated customer premise equipment?

Should services related to the connected home be seen as a means of generating revenue outside of core telecoms services or as a way for operators to reinforce their existing connectivity services?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482930/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________