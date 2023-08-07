SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 31

Reykjavik, ICELAND

 In week 31 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,206,775 own shares for total amount of 16,447,856 ISK as follows:

DateTímiPurchased
Shares		PricePurchase Price
31.7.202309:56:38254.00013,83.505.200
1.8.202310:46:29250.00013,73.425.000
2.8.202310:22:06230.00013,53.105.000
3.8.202309:34:26230.00013,43.082.000
4.8.202309:32:12150.00013,72.055.000
4.8.202313:39:1292.77513,751.275.656
Total 1,206,775 16,447,856

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 3,015,500 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 4,222,275 own shares for 56,871,606 ISK or 0.218% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf. magnus@skel.is.