SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 31

In week 31 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,206,775 own shares for total amount of 16,447,856 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Tími
|Purchased
Shares
|Price
|Purchase Price
|31.7.2023
|09:56:38
|254.000
|13,8
|3.505.200
|1.8.2023
|10:46:29
|250.000
|13,7
|3.425.000
|2.8.2023
|10:22:06
|230.000
|13,5
|3.105.000
|3.8.2023
|09:34:26
|230.000
|13,4
|3.082.000
|4.8.2023
|09:32:12
|150.000
|13,7
|2.055.000
|4.8.2023
|13:39:12
|92.775
|13,75
|1.275.656
|Total
|1,206,775
|16,447,856
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 3,015,500 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 4,222,275 own shares for 56,871,606 ISK or 0.218% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf. magnus@skel.is.