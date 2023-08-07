SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 31

In week 31 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,206,775 own shares for total amount of 16,447,856 ISK as follows:

Date Tími Purchased

Shares Price Purchase Price 31.7.2023 09:56:38 254.000 13,8 3.505.200 1.8.2023 10:46:29 250.000 13,7 3.425.000 2.8.2023 10:22:06 230.000 13,5 3.105.000 3.8.2023 09:34:26 230.000 13,4 3.082.000 4.8.2023 09:32:12 150.000 13,7 2.055.000 4.8.2023 13:39:12 92.775 13,75 1.275.656 Total 1,206,775 16,447,856

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 3,015,500 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 4,222,275 own shares for 56,871,606 ISK or 0.218% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf. magnus@skel.is.