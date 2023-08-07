Robotic Hospital Beds Offer New Opportunities in US and Europe Smart Hospital Beds Market

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US and Europe Smart Hospital Beds Market Forecast to 2028: Regional Analysis By Patient Weight, Offering, Application and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report projects significant growth in the US and Europe smart hospital beds market, expected to reach $859.45 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2028.
The US and Europe smart hospital beds market are set to witness robust expansion owing to the growing geriatric population, advancements in healthcare infrastructures, and strategic growth initiatives by smart hospital bed providers. Factors such as the rise in chronic diseases prevalence, lifestyle-related disorders, and the aging population's healthcare needs are further propelling market growth. Additionally, the demand for smart hospital beds is increasing due to longer hospital stays after necessary surgical procedures and the need for continuous monitoring and treatment for patients suffering from chronic diseases.
Market Opportunity - Robotic Hospital Beds
Researchers are developing hospital beds with robotics, offering new market opportunities. Initiatives such as the AdaMeKoR project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF), aim to ease the work for nursing staff and patients. The project involves developing a robotic arm for transferring patients and sensors for analyzing the posture of nursing staff. Government support for robotic hospital beds' ongoing development is likely to drive the smart hospital beds market growth in the coming years.
Segments and Forecasts
The smart hospital beds market is segmented based on patient weight, offering, application, and end user as follows:
Patient Weight:
- Less than 70 lb
- 70 to 150 lb
- 150 to 400 lb
- 400 to 500 lb
- Greater than 500 lb
Offering:
- Products and Accessories
- Software and Solutions
- Services
Application:
- Fall Prevention
- Pressure Injury Prevention
- Patient Deterioration and Monitoring
End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics and Nursing Homes
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Medical Laboratories
- Long Term Care Centers
The report provides comprehensive revenue forecasts for various segments, highlighting growth prospects across Europe and the US.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|241
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$405.2 million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$859.45 million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.4%
|Regions Covered
|Europe, United States
Company Profiles
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- Stryker
- Arjo
- Invacare Corporation
- Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.
- GF Health Products, Inc.
- Malvestio Spa
- Span America
- Savion Industries
- Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG
