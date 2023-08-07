New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oncology Diagnostics in IVD Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482908/?utm_source=GNW
Owing to the intense competition in the market, the most prominent companies are investing heavily in research and development to create new diagnostic tests.Personalized medicine, a fast-growing industry, seeks to tailor cancer treatment to the individual needs of each patient.
This improvement is aided by the development of new diagnostic technologies capable of identifying genetic abnormalities that cause cancer progression.
Oncology diagnostics mainly relies on genomic profiling, which allows the detection of precise mutations and variations in cancer-related genes.
Healthcare professionals can personalize treatment strategies by analyzing genetic data, resulting in improved treatment outcomes and the capacity to predict cancer patient prognosis.
Global Oncology Diagnostics in IVD Growth Opportunities
The global oncology diagnostics in IVD market is expected to witness significant growth, driven by an increase in cancer incidence, technological developments in diagnostic tests, the growing number of screening tests, and supportive government initiatives.
