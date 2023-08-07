Global Rugged Phones Market Growth Trends: North America and Asia Pacific Lead Market Expansion with Rising Adoption in Industrial, Commercial and Defense Sectors

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rugged Phones Market Forecast to 2028: Global Analysis By Type, Screen Size and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global rugged phones market set to soar to US$ 4.45 billion by 2028, riding on the back of North America's early technology adoption and Asia Pacific's automation trends.

The rugged phones market is witnessing exceptional growth, projected to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. The market, valued at US$ 2.98 billion in 2023, is expected to reach a staggering US$ 4.45 billion by 2028.

North America's Robust Industrial Sectors Drive Rugged Phone Adoption

North America, recognized for its early embrace of advanced technologies, stands at the forefront of the rugged phone adoption curve. Boasting a diverse array of industries, including transportation, oil & gas, and healthcare, the region exhibits immense potential for rugged phone usage. The US government's encouragement for manufacturers to expand their operations within national borders is fueling growth in the manufacturing industry, directly impacting the demand for rugged phones. Key players such as Caterpillar, Juniper Systems Inc., and Sonim Technologies Inc. dominate the rugged phone market in the US. In Canada, rapid industrialization drives a surge in rugged phone usage, with a growing number of manufacturing plants. Notable rugged phone models in Canada include Ulefone Armor 7, CAT S61, Doogee S90, Blackview BV9500 Plus, and Sonim XP3. Mexico is witnessing rapid growth in factory automation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 norms, spurring demand for rugged phones in manufacturing and oil & gas sectors.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region for Rugged Phones

Asia Pacific is poised to lead the rugged phone market's growth, boasting a robust market growth rate. The region's flourishing industry & factory automation, digitalization, and substantial investments in industrial development drive demand for semi-rugged and ultra-rugged phones across sectors such as military & defense, commercial, and industrial. Major players such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and several Southeast Asian countries are projected to spearhead the adoption of rugged phones. High smartphone adoption, supportive government policies, and significant R&D investments in mobile phone and communication technologies are additional factors fueling rugged phone market growth in the region. The region's automation trend and industrial growth offer immense potential for rugged mobile phone manufacturers to establish production units.

Europe's High Smartphone Penetration Fuels Rugged Phone Market

Europe boasts the highest mobile phone penetration globally, creating a thriving market for rugged phones. Russia leads in mobile penetration levels in the region, while countries like Norway, Sweden, the UK, and the Netherlands witness increased smartphone usage for internet services. The rising smartphone penetration in Europe boosts the demand for rugged phones. Furthermore, incidents of damaged mobile phones, affecting over 30% of consumers, drive the need for durable and sturdy devices, contributing to market growth.

Middle East, South America and Beyond: Growing Demand Propels Rugged Phone Market

The Middle East's prominent oil & gas industry coupled with rapid urbanization drives the region's economic growth and subsequently, the rugged phone market. South America introduces initiatives like contractual alliances for rugged phone supply, with partnerships between Sonim Technologies and Acuraflow opening doors for increased demand in the oil & gas, public safety, utilities, manufacturing, and mining sectors.

The rugged phones market's promising outlook is attributed to the growing adoption of advanced technologies across diverse industries worldwide. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest market growth rate, while North America, Europe, the Middle East, and South America also present significant opportunities. The market segmentation by type, screen size, end user, and geography allows for targeted strategies to meet consumer demands effectively.

